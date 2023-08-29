Donella Palmer, 92, passed away on Thursday, August 24, at CHI-St Joseph Hospital in Park Rapids, MN. She was born to Edgar “Doc” and Zelma Palmer in Perkins, Oklahoma. She graduated from Stillwater High School and went on to Oklahoma State University to pursue her teaching degree. She completed her formal education with a master’s degree in physical education. After teaching in Enid, OK and Wichita, KS, DoneIla moved to Minnesota in 1965 to begin her teaching career in International Falls and then on to Moorhead State University where she played a major role in creating the women’s athletic programs. She launched Volleyball to a varsity sport in 1969, coached for 14 years and also served as the Women’s Athletic Director. During her teaching career, she and 3 friends established and ran Tamahay Camp for Girls with its gates opening in 1969. DoneIla was very proud of the women who came through Tamahay and the fact that Tamahay is still going strong after 54 years. DoneIla was preceded in death by her parents, sister Lorelei and brother Skip. She will be fondly remembered by her sister, Rachel, nieces Carol, Amy and nephew Chipper and their families; special former students and the entire Tamahay community. A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2024.