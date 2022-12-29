Dennis A. McNelis

Dennis Allen McNelis of Lakeville passed away on December 25, 2022 at the age of 84 years at Trinity Care Center in Farmington. Dennis was born in DeGraff, MN and graduated from Benson High School in 1956. He attended St Cloud Teachers College where he met his beloved wife of 51 years, Bonnie Anderson and made lifelong friends and memories that he cherished his entire life. Upon their graduation and marriage in 1960, Dennis and Bonnie settled in Lakeville and embarked on their respective teaching careers. Dennis was a favored teacher and coach in Lakeville through 1968, obtained his Masters from Mankato State College in the meantime and finished the remainder of his career with Bloomington Schools teaching Political Science, History, Economics, and Civics before retiring in 1993.

Dennis and Bonnie were able to divide their time between Lakeville, Destin, FL and their cabin in Nevis, MN that they built in 1972. They both relished the time spent there with their children, grandchildren and lake friends. Dennis is predeceased by the love of his life, Bonnie, his parents John (Brown) and Minnie McNelis, siblings John (III) and Jacqueline and his aunt Doris Kerkeide who helped raise him and John since they were children. Dennis is survived by his daughters Jackie Seurer (Mark), Laurie Hardie (John) and Molly McNelis-Guse (Eric) as well as his grandchildren Dennis Seurer (Amy Loberg), Rachel (Phil) Novacek, Geena Hardie, Neil Hardie and Ryan Guse and his much-loved feline companion, Loki. Dennis was the classic Irish storyteller and political conversationalist, with a deep love of history, golf, the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, spending time with his loved ones and friends on the lake, and wine-making. A proud moment was when his wine won a ribbon at the Minnesota State Fair. Dennis was also an avid dog lover, raising and training generations of English Springer Spaniels from childhood until retirement. Special thanks to those who helped Dad on his health journey these past several years, especially Angela Page, PAL, of Fairview/U of M Health. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 AM Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave. Lakeville, with a gathering of family and friends on Monday (1/9) from 4-7 PM at the White Funeral Home, Lakeville also 1 hr prior to Mass at church. Interment, Church Cemetery. Memorials will be donated to Headwaters Animal Shelter in Park Rapids, MN

