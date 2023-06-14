Denise Pederson

Denise Lee Pederson, 69, Park Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023 at her home with Randy and Mike by her side.

Denise was born November 26, 1953 in Minneapolis, MN to Richard and Barbara (Lindstrom) Anderson. She graduated from Bloomington-Kennedy High School in 1971, and attended St. Cloud State University and Waseca Technical College. She worked as a Vet Tech for Burnhaven Vet Clinic, North Cities Animal Hospital, and Rockford Road Animal Hospital in a career spanning 26 years. Denise retired in 2003 and in 2006 moved with her husband Randy to Park Rapids.

Denise was instrumental in starting a Multiple Sclerosis (MS) support group and the MS Walk in Park Rapids. She was diagnosed in 1990, but MS never slowed her down. She loved traveling, camping, fishing, and loved just spending time on the lake. She enjoyed watching birds, wildlife and never passed up a visit to the local zoo when traveling. She loved animals. Her dogs were a huge part of her every waking moment, especially her service dogs, Mac and Jaxon. Denise also volunteered for Living At Home, checking on homebound elders by phone.

Denise made friends wherever she went. Once you became her friend you were a friend for life. Her smile was infectious and true. Denise will be missed by many.

Denise is survived by her husband, Randy Pederson of Park Rapids; son, Michael Pederson of Park Rapids; brother-in-law, Ron Have of Chanhassen, MN; sisters, Laurie (Tom) Pratt of Burnsville, MN, Phylis (Chris) Gannon of Lakeville, MN; sister-in-laws, Carol (Ray) Hardy of Brooklyn Park, MN, Paula (Joel) Baker of Park Rapids, Robin (Tom) Wantland of Oak Grove, MN; brother-in-law, Dion (Sue) Pederson of Park Rapids; and many nieces & nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Barbara Anderson; and very special sister, Lisa Have.

Denise’s family will have a celebration of life gathering at a later date.

Arrangements by Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids, MN.