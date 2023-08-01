David Brandenburg, of Ada, MN passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023 in Thief River Falls, MN

No services are planned at this time.

David Ray Brandenburg was born on January 27, 1959 in Indiana son of Robert and Frances (Haha) Brandenburg. The family moved to Park Rapids, MN in 1975. He attended school and graduated from Nevis High School. David worked various jobs in the area. He began working at RDO in Park Rapids where he was employed for many years. He moved to Ada where he managed a trailer court.

David enjoyed slot machines and pull tabs. He also enjoyed having a cocktail with friends and family. His best friend was his cat “kit kit”. David was a very stubborn man who always thought he could do it on his own.

David is survived by his seven children David Brandenburg, Dustin Brandenburg, Dylan Brandenburg, Daniel Brandenburg, Donovan Brandenburg, Adam Brandenburg and Candra Brandenburg; several grandchildren; mother Frances Brandenburg; brothers Jerry Brandenburg, Jeff Brandenburg, Jimmy Brandenburg and sister Joyce Brandenburg; many nieces and nephews.

David is preceded in death by his father Robert Brandenburg, brothers Dennis Brandenburg, Donald Brandenburg,

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com.