Carollyn Dennis

Carollyn Golda Dennis nee Geidel, age 88, a resident of Minnesota, peacefully passed into the eternal splendor of Heaven on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Serenity Living Solutions Center in Remer Minnesota.

Carollyn was born March 26, 1935, in Olivet, South Dakota to Fred and Della Geidel and was the youngest of 4 girls. The family moved from South Dakota in an old Studebaker with fabric side curtains with furniture tied to the running boards. They rented a farm on the old Niawa Star Route until they purchased the farm across the road. Carollyn graduated from Park Rapids high school in 1953. She married Ray Dennis on July 3rd, 1954. The union was blessed with 4 children. She, Ray and the 4 children built a new home on County Road 4 in 1968. She worked for Ringer/Munsingwear, Deer Town, Deer Lane, Papoose Bay Lodge, and the American Legion.

Carollyn enjoyed knitting, sewing, fishing, snowmobiling with the Wagoneer’s Snowmobile Club, she loved to watch the food channel. She always loved her cars, especially her 1965 Oldsmobile Starfire convertible.

She leaves behind her beloved children, Gwen (Robert) Wattenhofer, Gerry (Susie) Dennis, Glenda Dennis, Greg Dennis, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Clyde Dennis, parents: Della and Fred Geidel, sisters: Thelma Oines, Wanda Pritchett and Marilynn McAllister.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Jones Pearson Funeral Home in Park Rapids, Minnesota. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service on Saturday.