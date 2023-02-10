Carol Elaine Burrell, 72, of Park Rapids, MN, peacefully passed into internal life on Tuesday, February 07, 2023, at her home with her husband by her side.

Carol Elaine Burrell was born on March 30, 1950, in Park Rapids, MN, to Joe and Louise (Dennis) Safratowich. She attended Park Rapids public schools and graduated from high school with the class of 1968. She then attended the University of Minnesota where she obtained a certification as a dental hygienist, working in the profession for over 40 years.

On June 19, 1971, she was united in marriage to Fay Burrell at St. Peters Catholic Church. They made their home in Park Rapids and were blessed with three children, JoAnn, Scott, and Susan. She loved the outdoors, hunting, and fishing with her family, and was an unwavering fan of the Vikings! She loved to bake and was best known for her wonderful homemade fresh bread and cinnamon rolls. She also thoroughly enjoyed gardening, cross-stitching, and sewing.

In her younger years, Carol was a member of a bowling league and trap shooting team. She was an avid hunter and especially loved to hunt out west for antelope, elk, and deer. She also enjoyed hunting ducks, geese, and partridge.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Fay, her three children: JoAnn (Mike) Poole of Blair, NE, Scott (Carrie) Burrell of Pine River, MN, Susan Jensen of Coon Rapids, MN, seven dearly loved grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, three brothers: Bob (Mary) Safratowich of Park Rapids, MN, Dr. Don (Eve) Safratowich of Hettinger, ND, Joe (Sherry) Safratowich of Park Rapids, MN, one sister: Marilyn (Mike) Gravdahl of Park Rapids, MN. as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023 at St Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Park Rapids, Minnesota. Visitation will be held 5 PM to 8 PM, Friday, February 17, 2023 at Jones Pearson Funeral Home in Park Rapids, Minnesota. Visitation will resume one hour prior to service on Saturday.