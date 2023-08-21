Carl E. Carlson

Carl Carlson, age 92 died at home on Long Lake on August 18, 2023.

He was born on January 15, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois to Carl J. and Christina Carlson.

He was a graduate of the University of Illinois and worked as a Structural and Civil Engineer for Alfred Benesch & Company for 38 years in downtown Chicago.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years Dorothy Carlson and 10 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sons Curt and Bret Carlson.

Carl was a longtime summer resident of Park Rapids.

A celebration of life is planned for next summer.