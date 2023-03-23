Candy Smith Leander age 66 passed away peacefully at her home in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Candy was born Jan. 29, 1957 to R.P. Smith and wife Wilma in Park Rapids, MN.

She graduated from Park Rapids High School in 1975. She graduated from college with a degree in interior design.

Candy worked for Nordstum Corp. in various capacities and locations for 30 years.

She was married to Micheal Leander in 2016.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Her brother R.D. Smith has retired and currently lives in Park Rapids.

She is missed by family, friends and classmates.

A celebration of life is planned for early spring in the Park Rapids area.