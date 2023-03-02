99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Calvin Moe

Published March 02, 2023 04:00 PM

Calvin (Cal) Arthur Moe passed away peacefully at Crystal Brook Senior Living,  February 28th at the age of 85.  One of two children, Cal was born July 15, 1937 to Olvin Julius and Grace Sweet Moe  in Waukon, Iowa. He had an excellent upbringing in Iowa and was taught the  importance of hard work, common sense, education, community, the love of family  and God. Upon graduation from Waukon High School in 1955, he went to Iowa State  University and graduated in 1959 with a degree in science education.

In December of 1959 he was united in marriage to Sheila Marie Grant in Ames, Iowa.

After teaching in Burlington, Iowa, they moved to Postville, Iowa for eleven years to  establish a home and family. In Postville he taught high school physics, chemistry  and general science.

Ready for a career change, Cal and Sheila purchased Two Inlets Resort in 1973 and  moved the whole family north to Park Rapids, Minnesota. He and Sheila spent years  improving the resort, making use of their strong work ethic, progressive ideas and  genuine interest in people. They operated the resort for 24 years before selling it in  1997. He served on the Two Inlets Township Board, was an active member of  Riverside United Methodist Church and the Community of Minnesota Resorts, sang  in church choirs for 65 years, and sang with the barbershop chorus.

Calvin is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sheila, son David (Lisa) Moe of Sarasota,  Florida, daughter Jennifer (Bob) Bateman of Park Rapids, Minnesota and son Gordon  (Charlette) Moe of Moorhead, Minnesota, and eight grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Riverside United Methodist Church,  Northern Pines Church Camp or a non-profit of your choice.

A celebration of life will be held in the fall.

His family invites you to “Share a memory” of a fun interaction with Cal, at Cease  Family Funeral Home website (www.CeaseFuneralHome.com) where you may also  read his full obituary.

Modulist Image