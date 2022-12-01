Calbert Eugene “Cal” Moir, age 67 of Park Rapids, MN, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Cal was born on April 27, 1955 in Portland, Oregon to Lyle Eugene and Marcella Betty (Sperling) Moir. He graduated from Beaverton High School and earned an accounting degree from the Texas School of Business. He had an adventurer’s heart and travelled and resided around the world. He lived in Wichita, KS, Okinawa, Japan, Amarillo, Texas, Greeley, CO Houston, TX and Ponsford, MN. He served his country in the United States Airforce from September of 1973 until 1978 during the latter part of the Vietnam War. He was recalled into service and served during Desert Shield and Desert Storm from September of 1983 until his discharge in 1992. He made a 14 year long career working as an aircraft Mechanic. For ten years he worked as an over the road truck driver and for 11 years worked as an accountant. He was united in marriage to Jennifer Ann Statham on March 15, 2004 in Greeley, CO. He was a member of the Otto Hendrickson American Legion Post #212. In his spare time, he loved motorcycling and golfing.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jennifer A. Moir of Park Rapids, MN; his mother Marcella Bettie Moir and step-father, Marvin Kastama; 6 dearly loved children: Tammy Moir and Laura (Sergio) Lazano both of Greeley, CO, Sarah (Bert) Treto of Thornton, CO, Tiffiney (Nick) Moore of Canyon, TX, David Moir and Marc Moir both of Park Rapids, MN; 10 precious grandchildren, two sisters: Stacie Moir-Witt and Suzanne Yergan both of Turnwater, WA; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Cal was preceded in death by his dad, Lyle Eugene Moir, and his grandparents.

A celebration of Cal’s life will be held on Saturday, December 10th from 1 to 4 PM at the Otto Hendrickson American Legion Post #212. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred and can be left with his Memorial Fund at CNB made out to either Jennifer of Marc Moir.