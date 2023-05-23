Brandy Jo. Wohlenhaus was born July 29, 1980 at Douglas Co. Hospital in Alexandria, MN. to the parents of Donna R. Wohlenhaus and Robert D. Wohlenhaus of Hoffman, MN.

She was welcomed home by her older sister: Wendy O’ Wohlenhaus-Taggart-Soleil of Bentonville, Arkansas, her grandparents Harry and Grace Wohlenhaus of Wheaton, MN. and Orville and Ruth Garvin of Villard/Osakis, MN.

Brandy Jo. was raised and graduated from Kensington Elementary, Hoffman Middle School and Elbow Lake High School. She loved softball, FHA, skiing at Andes Tower Hills Resort. She loved spending time with her girlfriends, swimming at waterparks and her dogs.

Brandy had a great sense of humor. She was fearless in the face of adversity, a fighter to her soul. She faced many hard challenges that most people don’t encounter in their young lives. She had many unattainable dreams for herself.

The dream that she was most proud of attaining was giving birth to her only child, a son, she named Kyron Vance Wohlenhaus while working for Quest Telephone Company in St. Paul, MN on her own for 1 1/2 years. Then moving to Park Rapids, MN. Where her mom lived, who would help her raise her son. Brandy was so proud to see her son go to prom, graduate from High School, watch him graduate from the US Marine Corp at San Diego, California, then be hand chosen by his captain to train with 99 other young men with special forces at Camp Pendleton in California.

Brandy Jo. passed away November 24, 2022 Thanksgiving morning at her apartment in Moorhead, MN.

She is sadly missed by her family and the many friends she surrounded herself with. She had a giving heart, always helping anyone who would ask for a helping hand.

Brandy’s memorial service will be held June 24 (Sat) 2023 at the Rose memorial garden at the United Methodist Church at Park Rapids, MN Highway 71 N at 2:30 pm-4:00 pm.

May you have peace at last. You don’t have to fight for anything anymore. For the Lord will shelter you with grace and surround you with His love. You are Free!!

Love you Brandy “Muffins” always mom, family and friends.