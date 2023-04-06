Betty Fuller

Betty Suzanne Fuller, 87, of Park Rapids, Minnesota passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Heritage Living Center in Park Rapids. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, husband - Jerome E.; sons - Jerome Paul, Michael, and James; granddaughter- Trisha Fuller; brothers - Raymond and Elmer W. Holland; and sister- Grace Klein.

Betty was born October 11, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to Betty (Lauder) and Elmer 0. Holland. In 1936 the family moved to a small farm in Clover Township, near Itasca State Park, Minnesota. In 1939 her parents bought a small store and resort on nearby Little Mantrap Lake, which they operated until 1950.

Betty attended rural Pine View Elementary school in Clover Township, and one year at Adams Elementary in Minneapolis during World War II. As a young girl, she helped her parents at Holland’s Resort, worked at Pine Hollow Resort, Blewett’s Resort (Vacationaire), and Heimark’s Real Estate in Park Rapids. She graduated with honors from Park Rapids High School in 1953 then attended Bemidji State Teacher’s College, where she received her elementary teaching certificate. She taught in Two Harbors and Silver Bay in Minnesota. She married Jerome E. “Jerry” Fuller in 1957 and taught at Fort Smith, Arkansas while Jerry served in the U. S. Army. Betty and Jerry were married for 54 years and raised a family of five children, including Jerome Paul, Michael Steven, James Andrew, Susan Marie, and Robert Joseph.

In 1985, Betty received a degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked in Sunset Nursing Home in Park Rapids, Minnesota before opening the Green Acres Day Care Center which she operated for several years in her home.

Betty was active in St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church teaching many years in the religious education program. She was active in Park Rapids civic organizations while her husband Jerry operated Fuller’s Tackle Shop and Wholesale and later Fuller’s Guns and Pawn. She belonged to Mrs. Jaycees and the National Catholic Society of Foresters.

Betty’s family was her first concern, but in her spare time she enjoyed making ceramics, playing bridge and whist, taking part in activities at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Birthday Club, and Arago Ladies Club.

Early in her marriage, Betty enjoyed traveling and often accompanied Jerry, who was a licensed pilot. They traveled to various sporting goods and barbershop conventions throughout the United States. She traveled to Alaska, Hawaii and Mexico. A highlight of her travels was a trip with her siblings to England, Scotland and Norway where many new family relatives were located. In 2015 she traveled to Philadelphia to see Pope Francis during his visit to the United States.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Susan Parent of Blaine, MN; a son, Robert Fuller of Park Rapids; grandson, Murray (Erica) Parent of St. Paul, MN; granddaughters, Cortney Fuller of LaGrande, OR, Megan Fuller of Park Rapids; great-granddaughters, Taylor Starr of Anoka, MN, Rosie Parent of St. Paul, Blair Brence of LaGrande, OR, Emerald Fuller of Park Rapids; great-grandsons, Logan Parent of St. Paul, Beau Fuller and Tristan Brence both of LaGrande, OR; brothers, Ren (Ida Mae)Holland of Little Falls, MN, Royce (Rita) Holland of Park Rapids; nieces, Madelyn (Joe) Moehler of Roseville, MN, Beverly Weidewitsch of Princeton, MN, Carol (Buz) Smith of Erie, CO, Nancy (Bill) Schnitzer of Tallahassee, FL, Renee Holland Theisen of St. Cloud, MN; nephews, Bill Smith of Princeton, Mark Holland of Baltic, SD, and Randal Holland of Burnsville, MN.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Park Rapids, MN. Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 5 until 7 PM at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Park Rapids, with a prayer service to be held at 7 PM. Visitation will also be held for one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday. Inurnment will be held later this spring at the St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Cemetery in Park Rapids, MN. Friends may leave online condolences at ceasefuneralhome.com.