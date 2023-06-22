Bernard “Barney” Brandon, age 92, of Park Rapids, MN, died on Monday, May 8, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family, and under the care of hospice.

Bernard Charles was born January 8, 1931, in Grand Rapids, MN, the son of David and Lilah (Maddy) Brandon. He grew up and attended school in Grand Rapids. Following graduation in 1949, Barney attended NDSU before enlisting with the United States Air Force in 1951. Following his honorable discharge in 1954, he entered the workforce. Barney met Lois Lazzaro and the two were united in marriage on February 19, 1955. Barney worked for Farmers Union and he and Lois made their home in many different communities, settling in Mahnomen, MN, where they raised their five children. In 1960, Barney decided to further his education with classes at the U of MN, finishing with a degree in Agriculture Education. Although he didn’t spend a day in the classroom, he educated many over the years as a Field Representative working for Cenex before retiring in 1987. Together with Lois, they also owned and operated the So and Sew Shoppe for 10+ years. Upon retirement, Lois and Barney built a home in Balsam Township and eventually wintered in Arizona. They moved back to Mahnomen and Twin Valley before making Eastgate Community in Mesa, AZ, their permanent residence. Lois passed away on April 13, 2015, and Barney continued to live in Arizona until 2021, when he moved back to Twin Valley, MN, followed by Park Rapids in 2022.

Barney is survived by two daughters, Paula Stevenhagen of New Franklin, OH, and Susan (Jeff) Cadwell of Park Rapids, MN; three sons: Robert (Cathryn) of Fergus Falls, MN, Bernard Jr. (Judy) of Santa Fe, NM, and William (Rachel) of Queen Creek, AZ; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister-in-law, Janet Brandon of Grand Rapids, MN; and 23 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois; five sisters and brothers-in-law: Cleola (Bob) Hengstebeck, Jean (Matt) Berardo, Helen (Gordon) Peterson, Dorothy (Willard) Patten and Nancy (Joe) Wohler; one brother, David; one son-in-law, Tim Stevenhagen; and one great-grandson.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Park Rapids, MN. A Time of Gathering will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment with take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at noon at the Balsam Cemetery, Bovey, MN.

