Beatrice Hilden

Beatrice “Bea” Ann Hilden, 70, Frazee, MN passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023 at the Frazee Care Center.

Bea was born December 9, 1952 in Park Rapids, MN to Ale and Elsie (Haataja) Alanen. She graduated from Park Rapids High School in 1971. On November 27, 1971 she married Michael Hilden. Together they dairy-farmed and raised their family on her family’s farm near Snellman, MN where she enjoyed raising her children and was a loving and devoted mother. Over the years she was employed at Swifts in Frazee and Detroit Lakes, Bergen’s Greenhouses, Lamb Weston/RDO. She attended Detroit Lakes Technical College.

Bea attended Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Snellman. She was a loving and devoted grandmother. She enjoyed spending time and laughing with her family, friends, and co-workers.

Bea is survived by her husband of 51 years, Michael Hilden of Ponsford; children, Jolene (Andrew) Johnston of Nevis, MN, William Hilden of Ponsford, Teresa Hilden of Detroit Lakes, MN, Jason Hilden of Billings, MT; 6 grandchildren, Zachary (Lydia) Johnston, Brooklyn Moorhouse, Britton Johnston, Jacob Johnston, Mackenzie Hilden, Autumn Hilden; sister June (Paul) Niemela; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Bea is preceded in death by her parents, Ale and Elsie Alanen; and a brother, Leslie Alanen.

Funeral services were held July 2, 2023. Arrangements by Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids, MN.