Barry Hudovernik passed on January 10th at the age of 75. Devoted husband, loving step-dad and doting grandpa. He’s survived by his wife, Kitty Morley, step-daughters Sonia Snider, Jennifer Rosenthal (husband Dan, daughter Madilynn, and son Corbin), and Leilani Bloomquist (husband Marc, and son Kai). He lived a life of his own accord, always encoring the artist in each of us, and will be dearly missed. Memorial will be held at the Hackensack Seventh Day Adventist Church on Feb 3rd, 2023 at 1:00 pm