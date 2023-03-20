Ann Elizabeth Evers, 75, of Nevis passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 14, 2023.

Ann was born January 26, 1948 to Alvie and Olive (Martin) Vokes in Park Rapids, MN. She grew up on a small farm West of Nevis. A graduate of Nevis High School she was the Salutatorian and proud member of the Class of 1966. After high school she attended Alexandria Vo-tech and became a Laboratory Technician and worked at Dakota Hospital in Fargo, ND. She met the love of her life Gary Dale Evers through her brother Tommy Vokes who was his roommate at Wadena Tech. After bringing Gary to Nevis for some deer hunting Ann and Gary got lost and the rest as they say is history. They married December 17th, 1966 and lived in Little Falls, Dilworth and Lisbon, ND while working and completing school. In July of 1968 they moved back to Nevis permanently. The young couple welcomed two children, Laurie Ann Evers in November 1968 and Gary James Evers in April 1970. After the birth of their children Ann remained at home with them until after high school. They all spent time working in the garden, picking berries, doing farm chores, swimming, fishing, hunting and many other activities. Ann was a Cub Scout leader for several years, chaperoned many school trips, volunteered as a volleyball line judge and attended numerous sporting events to support both her children and nieces and nephews.

In January 1989 Ann started working at Northwoods Bank in Nevis as a Teller. In time she moved to the Park Rapids branch and into the Bookkeeping Department. While at the bank Ann made many great friends and enjoyed participating in Halloween contest, raising money for Relay for Life, walking in parades to hand out candy and making lots of wonderful food to share with her co-workers. She retired as Head of Bookkeeping on May 3, 2013.

Deer hunting and fishing were two favorite pastimes. Denied the opportunity to hunt by her dad, her brother, Larry, came home one day in the middle of deer season. He told her if she wanted to go be in the car and ready. She was! That was the beginning of a successful decades long hunting career that she shared with her husband, children, grandchildren and many extended family members. Fishing was as loved as hunting and she was always ready to go any time of year! Countless hours were spent in the boat or kayak, on the dock, the ice or standing in a river casting, spearing and netting.

Gardening, canning, raising chickens, looking for agates, playing cards and games were much loved activities. Ann grew many beautiful flowers but especially Peonies and Hollyhocks. She was also well known for her very productive raspberry patch and picking wild blueberries and often shared the bounty with neighbors and friends.

Ann is survived by her husband Gary of Nevis, daughter Laurie(Martin) Gallagher of Leonardtown, MD, son Gary J.(Kami) Evers of Ramsey, MN, brothers Larry Vokes of Anoka, MN; Tommy(Bonnie) Vokes of Nevis, sister Janey(Mike) Hill of Cohasset, MN, six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Kay Tranby, brother-in-law Dennis Tranby and sister-in-law Judy(Tranby) Vokes.

Funeral services will be Saturday March 25, 2023 at 2 pm with Visitation one hour prior at Bethany Lutheran Church in Nevis. Funeral services by the Cease Family Funeral Home of Nevis. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be directed to St Joseph’s Hospice. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.