Ann Elizabeth Evers, 75, of Nevis passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 14, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church on March 25, 2023 at 2 PM with visitation prior.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be directed to St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Full obituary to follow. Funeral arrangements by Cease Funeral Home.