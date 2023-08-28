Andrea K. Sabow

Andrea Sabow passed away on August 5th in Rapid City, South Dakota - she had just turned 78 days before. While the last several years were marked with health challenges, in the end Andrea was comfortable, at peace, and with a regular cadence of visits from people who loved her. But we can’t speak of the end, without some deference for the beginning.

Andrea was born to Jack and Martha Gould in Park Rapids, Minnesota on July 26th, 1945. She was raised on the shores of Two Inlets Lake where she learned the finer points of swimming, tree climbing, foraging, mosquito swatting, poison ivy itching, and surviving in a family of 7 children. It was in these formative years that Andrea earned the nickname “Sarge,” an affectionate title that spoke to her innate leadership instincts (and perhaps her vocal cords and more than a slight love of taking control).

When her parents returned home one Sunday afternoon to find a shattered window, Andrea ensured that justice was served by calmly explaining that she was not at fault - had her sister not ducked the window would still be intact. It was the strength of character that was to create the foundation of a beautiful life where grit, generosity and compassion would come to define her.

In 1966, after obtaining a B.A. in English Literature, Andrea moved to Minneapolis, MN, where she took a job with Northwest Airlines. It was also in Minneapolis that she met Dr. John David Sabow. Dr. Sabow had broken his neck in his 20’s and while others saw a disabled man who walked laboriously with braces and cane, Andrea saw the love of her life. (Fifty-two years of marriage and three kids later, this will forever go down as one of the best sales jobs in history.) Andrea’s devotion and commitment to her husband was absolute and unwavering. When he fell, Andrea picked him up (literally), when he was sick, Andrea nursed him to health, and when he was in need of some common sense, Andrea would happily deliver it (occasionally in the form of a tirade mixed with the very best of Andrea’s Irish and Italian heritage).

Andrea and Dr. Sabow moved to Rapid City, SD in 1972 where together they established South Dakota’s first neurology practice. In addition to handling all of the finances, business management, and logistics of a growing medical practice, Andrea raised three children, frequently attended daily mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, served as a Board member of Catholic Social Services, and was an early supporter of Women Against Violence (WAVI). Amidst all of this she also found time to start a restaurant in downtown Rapid City called the Firehouse (an establishment still thriving decades later). Andrea was a devoted Catholic and when the local Catholic high school closed, Andrea, together with many other committed families, joined together to mobilize support to create what is today St. Thomas More in Rapid City.

While her contributions are many, Andrea’s biggest dent in the universe was her faith and her limitless energy to take care of everyone else around her. Every hour of her day and every ounce of her energy seemed to be devoted to helping, fixing, or comforting. She lived for everyone else, and it is some comfort that in the final years, others were at last able to live for her.

Andrea is survived by her husband Dr. John David Sabow, her children Heidi (Dave) Kadletz, Heather Sabow, and David (Alexis) Sabow; her siblings Frank (Sharon) Gould, John (Sue) Gould, Mike (Marnie) Gould, and Terri (Carmelo) Bianca, as well as her grandchildren Sam and Ben Sabow; Mia Sabow, Muriel, Audrey and Camryn Kadletz; Jackson, Drake and Elise Sabow.

We will be celebrating this remarkable wife, mother, sister and friend on September 23rd at 2:00 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help (520 Cathedral Drive, Rapid City, SD). A reception will follow, beginning at 3:30 at the Arrowhead Country Club (3675 Sheridan Lake Road).

For those so inclined, please consider making a donation in Andrea Sabow’s honor to Working Against Violence (WAVI) - https://www.wavi.org/donate/.