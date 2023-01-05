Amy S. Runnoe, 99, of Park Rapids, MN died on New Years Day, 2023 at the

Care-Age Assisted Living Home in Park Rapids, MN.

Amy Agre was born on Nov, 25, 1923 in Montevideo, MN the daughter of Edward and Clara (Larson) Agre. She was baptized, confirmed and married at Our Saviors Lutheran Church of Baxter, near Montevideo. She attended Boyd High School, graduating with the class of 1941. She attended Business College in Mpls and upon completion she began working for NorthWest Airlines.

It was in Mpls she met Robert Runnoe and they were married after the war, on Sept. 7, 1946. They made their home in Bloomington, MN, before moving to Dorset, MN in 1971. She was active in Cub, Brownie and Girl Scouts, serving as an adult leader for many years. She was a charter member of Atonement Lutheran Church in Bloomington, MN where she helped as a Sunday School teacher and other various committees and jobs with women’s groups.

They moved to Dorset in 1971 when she and her husband purchased Matthews Service, which they renamed Bob’s Business. She worked with Bob and her son Gene in the Business until its sale in 2005, she finally retired at the age of 80.

She was the Henrietta Township clerk for 10 years, she also was active with the local All Veterans Memorial where she served as treasurer for the Phase I Building campaign. She was also active member at the First English Lutheran Church in Dorset, serving on various building, call committees and served as financial secretary steward. She was also active LWML member and serving as treasurer for 20 years for the Ruth circle and later Mary.

Amy was preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bob”, and son - Gene, her parents Edward and Clara Agre, her brother - Edward and infant brother and sister.

She is survived by her three daughters - Sandra (John) Klinkhammer, Suzanne (Mike) Phillips, Jennifer (Dave) Arnoldy, a niece- Janice (Dale) Enstad, a nephew - Larry (Cindy) Agre, 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, several great and great great nieces and nephews and many wonderful and caring friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the First English Lutheran Church in Dorset, MN. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 3 until 6 PM at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Park Rapids, MN. Visitation will also be held for one hour prior to the services at the church on Monday.

