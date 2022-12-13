Alice Mae (Lapping) Engel

(Lapping) Engel, Alice, age 85, was born November 19, 1937, in International Falls, Minnesota. She is preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Sadie Jerome, sister Delores, brother Robert, her first husband, Richard, and son William. Alice is survived by her loving husband Larry, brother Jim (Margarete) Jerome, and beloved children: Theresa (Jeff), Thomas (Vena), Joseph, Daniel (Renee Grimm), John (Bethany), Jamie, and Lea Ann Engel; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She survived stage four cancer twenty years ago and spent the last 13 months in hospice without complaint before passing peacefully at home with Larry and her children at her side on Friday evening, December 9. Those who knew and loved Alice will remember her great laugh, her devoted love of family, and that she always chose to put others before herself. She will be greatly missed by Larry, her family, and her friends. A private family memorial gathering is planned for January in Park Rapids, Minnesota. Memorial gifts may be directed to a charity of your choice in honor of Alice’s generous heart. A celebration of Life is being planned for June 2023.