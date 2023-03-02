Ada Hallikainen, 93, of Menahga, Minnesota passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Green Pine Acres Nursing Home in Menahga.

Ada was born at home on the family farm in Green Valley Township on August 25, 1929. She is the daughter of Peter and Selma (Määttä) Hallikainen. She grew up on the family farm and attended the local District 92 country school. Ada was a farmer all her life. She helped with all aspects of the farm from an early age: milking cows by hand, feeding cows, calves, chickens, and pigs, putting up crops, butchering. She made endless stacks of wood for baking and keeping the house warm.

Farming was her life. Ada commented in the last few years that she never regretted being a farmer. She kept a few cows into her 90s. Those cows (and calves) got her out of bed, she kept a close eye on them through her kitchen window.

Ada always asked, “How many calves were born this year for you? How much hay have you made? When walking became difficult, she would drive her pickup around the neighborhood and ‘check-up’ on all her neighbors. In her younger years Ada was known for her ability to pitchfork a haybale from the ground to the top of the seventh layer of bales on the hayrack. She also liked to grab two full cream cans, one in each hand, and load them on the milk truck.

Ada is survived by her loving sister, Hilda Lehtimaki of Menahga, sister-in-law Ellen Hallikainen, also of Menahga. Many loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding Ada in death were her parents, Peter and Selma Hallikainen; siblings Alma Hallikainen, Ida Maki, Henry Hallikainen, Lillian Hallikainen, and Evert Hallikainen; brothers-in-law: Reino Lehtimaki and Willard Maki; niece Lana Renneberg; nephews: Leon Hallikainen, John Maki, Robert Maki, and Glen Henry Hallikainen.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Cease Family Funeral Home Chapel in Park Rapids, Minnesota. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will follow the service. Interment is at the Green Valley Cemetery near Menahga.

