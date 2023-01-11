Minor injuries reported after Bagley school bus accident

BAGLEY, Minn. — A Bagley school bus carrying nine students collided with an SUV on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, resulting in minor injuries for several involved.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol accident report, a Bagley school bus driving north on Clearwater County Road 7 collided at an intersection with a Honda HR-V that was heading west on U.S. Highway 2 around 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The bus was carrying nine students at the time, one of which was transported to Bagley Sanford Medical Center with minor injuries. The remaining students were transferred to another bus and continued on to school.

The state patrol identified the school bus driver as 62-year-old Felry Larson of Bagley who received non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was identified as 54-year-old Eric Norgaard of Bemidji. The airbag deployed and the crash report says he has non-life-threatening injuries.

Road conditions at the time of the crash were listed in the report as being snow and ice covered.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted on the scene by Sanford Ambulance Service, the Bagley Fire Department and Clearwater County Sheriff's Office.