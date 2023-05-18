Historic hike from the Gulf to the Headwaters

Talone, who is 65, has been hiking since he was 8. He completed his journey that began Jan. 12 at the Gulf of Mexico when he arrived at the Headwaters of the Mississippi at Itasca State Park.

“From my first step in Louisiana, this journey has been far more than I ever thought it would be,” he said. “I’m by nature a reclusive person, kind of shy. This trip has forced me to ask for help, and this hike was possible because of all the help I got from people along the way. I’ve met so many wonderful people.”

Talone said as far as anybody knows, no one has walked the entire length of the Mississippi River before.

Using a topographical diorama of the entire river at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center, Ed Talone retraces the route he hiked up the river from tidewater Louisiana to its outlet on Lake Itasca. Discussing his experiences with him is Kate Riggs of Beltrami County, who helped him in the final stages of his journey and met him Thursday, May 18 at Itasca State Park. During the trip, Talone walked in every state along the Mississippi except Tennessee and Kentucky. Robin Fish / Enterprise

“A lot of people have paddled and biked it,” he said. “I figured it would take about four months and I’ve been pretty close. Now people will know that it is possible.

“It really hit me the last night of my hike that the next day I would be at Lake Itasca, that I had done it. I got kind of emotional. That hasn’t happened with any of my other hikes.”

Going the distance

Talone, who lives in southern Ohio, is an experienced hiker. “I wanted to do this hike because I’ve hiked almost every other major trail in this country,” he said. “My first long hike was in 1983, when I did the Appalachian trail when I was 25. Then I did the Pacific Crest Trail and the Continental Divide. I did the North Country Trail in 1994. That was about 4,700 or 4,800 miles. And I walked across the U.S. in 1999. Then I walked across much of Canada and I’ve done over 1,200 rail trails. I’m always looking for new things to do and thought it would be interesting to walk along the Mississippi River.”

In addition to hiking, Talone said he has done “a bunch of things”, including being a manager, auditor and financial investigator for the feds. He retired in 2011.

“From 2011 to 2019 I was on the road the whole time, and then I bought a house,” he said. “Now I’m only a part-time hiker.”

Talone’s journey began at the southernmost point of Louisiana on the Gulf of Mexico on Jan. 12.

“It’s the last paved road before you enter the river,” he said. “I paid somebody to take me by boat 22 miles down to the mouth of the Mississippi because I wanted to see it.”

He estimates the route from the Gulf to the Headwaters is about 2,200 miles.

Talone said the most common question people ask him is why he hikes.

“When the wind is fair and behind me and it’s not super hot and I’m seeing all of this beautiful scenery, I feel like the luckiest person on earth,” he said. “I really do. After 75,000 miles of doing this, I can’t believe how lucky I am to see the things I see. That’s why I still walk. There aren’t many people who do what I do. That’s reality. ”

Talone said he first visited Itasca State Park in Oct. 29 years ago, when he was the first person to hike the entire North Country Trail.

“It was a little shorter than it is now, but I did about 4,400 miles,” he said. “There are only eight of us who have done that entire trail.”

He has written numerous articles for the magazine “American Hiker.”

“The best thing I ever wrote was the story ‘A Hiker Like Anyone Else’ about the blind woman I hiked across America with in 1999, Sue Lockwood,” he said. “The story is still online. That article saved three people’s lives. I wrote it in 2010. It is about how Sue lost her sight and her kidney function. Three people who were going to end their life because of medical challenges read about Sue and decided if she could fight, so could they.”

Talone’s camera broke at the beginning of his trip. “I bought a Smartphone in Louisiana to use as a camera, but it doesn’t have a SIM card,” he said.

People he met along the way shared photos with him by email. He stopped at a business with Wifi to use his phone and used public libraries in towns he passed through to check his email.

Talone said he went through three pairs of shoes on this hike. He travels light, carrying a 1978 backpack with his tent, sleeping bag and spare clothes, and stops at towns along the trail to purchase water and snacks.

Family hikes sparked his interest

Talone’s passion for hiking started when he hiked along the Chesapeake and Ohio canal with his dad and brother when he was a boy.

“In 1966 when I was 8, my father, who was an engineer, took my brother and I to a nearby aqueduct,” he said. “I could see that the canal made a sharp bend to the right, and I wanted to see what was around the bend. We went around the bend and I saw milepost 42. So it was 42 miles back to Georgetown and Washington, D.C.

“My father said the other way the canal went 142 miles to a place called Cumberland, Maryland. That was 184 miles total. I thought that would take my whole life to walk that far, and that would be great. A 184 mile path I could walk mile by mile. That’s what started it. I did it in sections. My father would drop my brother and I off, then drive the car down five miles and walk towards us. It took seven or eight years for us to finish all 184 miles.”

Southern hospitality

Ed Talone, third from left, meets up with friends Laura Comeaux, Mary Ellen Day, Cliff Comeaux and Mark Day to eat Louisiana food around Feb. 5 in Sunshine, La. on the Mississippi River. Contributed / Cliff Comeaux

Talone said the welcome he received in the south made a big impression on him.

“One night in Louisiana it was so windy I couldn’t set up my tent by the river,” he said. “I went into a driveway after dark to see if I could stay on their property. A man and his wife came to the door, each holding a young child, and said I was welcome to stay in their garage. He came out with venison steaks and a coke and gave me a tour of their house. That’s the south. They welcome any guest and will help anyone who is in trouble. There’s no place like it.

“Most of the towns on the Mississippi are tiny except for St. Louis, Memphis and Minneapolis. They’re too small to have a hotel. So I’m town hopping. That’s why I spent so many nights in fire houses or camped out near churches. Often the chief at the firehouse where I stayed would call the chief in the next town 20 miles down the road. They would give me a key to the firehouse and tell me to let myself out in the morning. In the south anyone will help you. They believe no one is a stranger and everyone is a neighbor.”

Tripping outside his tent one morning, he snapped a tent pole when the tent broke his fall and had to wait two and a half days for a new pole to be delivered to his hotel in Natchez, Miss.

“The day the tent pole arrived, I left at 11 a.m. heading to camp at a church in Waterproof, La. 28 miles away,” he said. “I called the state patrol to let them know I would be walking on the highway after dark with a head lamp facing traffic because I got a late start. I got to the Catholic church where I had made arrangements to camp on the front porch and the woman who is the town clerk and dispatcher drove over at midnight to give me a bag of homemade beef jerky. In the south anybody will do anything for you.”

He said he tells people he’s not a vagrant and doesn’t need anything but a patch of ground to pitch his tent for the night. “I tell them to look me up online,” he said. “I don’t have a Facebook account, but apparently people have taken lots of pictures of me and put them on Facebook and Twitter. Quite a few people said they had seen me there and knew who I was.”

Hiking through Minnesota

Ed Talone pauses on the old Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis on May 2 during his 2,200-mile hike up the Mississippi River. Contributed / Ed Talone

Talone reached Minnesota April 27. “I entered Minnesota for good at Red Wing on the Mississippi,” he said. “From there I took a detour because I did the 20-mile Cannon Valley Trail over to Cannon Falls. Then I cut north back to the Mississippi.”

He used an atlas to plan and track his route. “In case I need to change my route, I want to look at a whole region, not a little screen on my phone,” he said.

After leaving the Twin Cities Metro, where he walked in very windy conditions, Talone said he followed a bunch of “little rail trails”. His hike to the Headwaters included a stop in Coon Rapids, where a nurse he met let him stay in her garage a block off the route.

“I was able to do laundry and take a shower so that was nice,” he said. “I followed the Mississippi River trail to Elk River and camped on the Great Northern rail trail that night. Came back to Elk River the next morning and headed north. I stayed at the fire department in Becker. Then I walked on the outskirts of St. Cloud and later stayed with a couple in Royalton who had a camp on the river. Then I went north of Little Falls and camped in the woods off the trail.

“Once I got to Brainerd, I forged my way up to the Paul Bunyan Trail, which is about 120 miles. There is only one paved bike trail in the country that’s longer, and that’s about 135 miles along the levees between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. That one’s not really advertised, but I’ve walked it twice.”

When hiking the Paul Bunyan Trail, Talone set up his tent near the trail at dusk and left shortly after dawn. “Most of the time people didn’t even know I’d been there,” he said.

When he reached Nary, two cyclists he just met took him out to dinner at Bar 209. “I stayed at the hockey rink for the night as it got cold and it kept the dew off the sleeping bag,” he said.

He reached Bemidji May 15, camped at Lake Bemidji State Park, then doubled back along the Mississippi River Trail over to Lake Itasca.

Meeting Talone at the end of his journey Thursday, May 18 at the Mississippi Headwaters are Kate Riggs and her children Truett, Kylila and Talia Riggs. Talone said Kate aided him during the last two-and-a-half days of his 126-day trip up the length of the Mississippi. Robin Fish / Enterprise

“I met a woman named Kate Riggs, whose husband is the Beltrami County sheriff, and she called me to make sure I’d have a campsite,” he said. “I thought that was amazing for someone who just met me. She also met me at the Headwaters when I arrived.”

Talone had dry weather during the majority of the hike. “There was very little rain, but I walked through a snow squall or two,” he said. “I like cool weather for hiking. Anything below 50 degrees is good.”

Talone got a ride from the Headwaters to Park Rapids to spend two nights at the home of Russ and Connie Carmichael of rural Park Rapids. They also offered to give him a ride to Detroit Lakes on Saturday so he could stay in a hotel there and then catch Amtrak back to Ohio early Monday morning.

Talone said he plans to write a 3,000- to 4,000-word article about his journey from start to finish. He said he doesn’t keep a journal because he doesn’t need to.

“I remember the journey by where I camped,” he said. “A year from now I could tell you every spot that I camped. The reason it’s easy to remember is because of the people I meet and other things that happened there.

“I’ve probably walked about 75,000 miles in the last 30 years, and this has been the most remarkable hike I’ve ever taken.”

