Monday, May 22

News Minnesota

COMMENTARY: Agreement on bonding bill a win for Greater Minnesota

Projects across the state will receive much needed and long-awaited funding.

By League of Greater Minnesota Cities
Today at 4:40 PM

On May 20, the House and Senate announced an agreement on a significant infrastructure package for Minnesota.

“It is wonderful news that legislators finally came to an agreement on a much needed and long-awaited bonding bill that serves the needs of Greater Minnesota,” said Thief River Falls Mayor and CGMC President Brian Holmer. “While this legislative session had its fair share of ups and downs, this bonding bill is the result of the tireless efforts of legislators and is evidence of what can be achieved when Democrats and Republicans work together for Minnesotans.”

This agreement will open the door for vital infrastructure investments that will greatly benefit cities across the state. These bills will ensure cities statewide have access to safe infrastructure, good-paying jobs, clean drinking water, and many other essential needs and services to support healthy and thriving communities. “With all the projects ready to break ground in Greater Minnesota, we are thrilled that this bill will deliver the critical funds needed to move these projects forward and lay the groundwork for future infrastructure investments.”

“The emergency funding for nursing homes and long-term care included in the agreement is also very good news for families in Greater Minnesota,” Holmer continued.

“We would especially like to thank Governor Walz, Majority Leader Dziedzic, Minority Leader Johnson, Speaker Hortman, and Minority Leader Demuth for their tireless work on this agreement. In the final days of session, we look forward to witnessing the bipartisanship that will result in the passage of this bonding bill and illustrate the legislature’s dedication to delivering for Minnesota.”

The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization that represents cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The Coalition educates legislators about issues important to Greater Minnesota. Visit the CGMC online at greatermncities.org and follow them on Twitter @greatermncities.

