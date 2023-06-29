Zebra mussels confirmed in Lake Plantagenet

According to a June 29 news release, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Lake Plantagenet, near Nary in Hubbard County.

DNR invasive species specialists, following up on a report of zebra mussels, found adult zebra mussels in three areas of the lake.

The DNR states, whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to do the following:

Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.

Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.

Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

These additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:



Decontaminate watercraft and equipment – find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/decon).

Spray with high-pressure water or rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).

Dry watercraft and equipment for at least five days before using in another water body.

People should contact a DNR aquatic invasive species specialist (mndnr.gov/invasives/ais/contacts.html) if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species that was not already known to be in the water body.

More information is available on the aquatic invasive species page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/ais).

