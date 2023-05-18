99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Workforce housing project has new name – and public hearings

The public hearing about a 15-year tax abatement from Hubbard County will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20 on the third floor of the Hubbard County Government Center.

Public_Notices_HubbardCountyGovtCenterHoriz.jpg
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Today at 6:03 AM

Pinecrest Apartments – the proposed, 58-unit apartment complex in Park Rapids – will soon get public hearings.

To boost the local economy and address a shortage of affordable housing, the Heartland Lakes Development Commission (HLDC) proposed constructing two apartment buildings at 317 Career Path.

RELATED ARTICLES:

According to a resolution passed at a Tuesday, May 16 meeting, the Hubbard County Board is “considering granting a property tax abatement of all or a portion of the county’s share of property taxes generated by improvements on the property in a maximum amount of $418,407 in order to facilitate the project.”

The public hearing will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20 on the third floor of the Hubbard County Government Center.

“The city, the county and the school district have all agreed in theory to an abatement program for the gap financing for this apartment project,” said Hubbard County Administrator Jeff Cadwell.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that all three government entities have lined up public hearings about the tax abatement in June.

“Again, the abatement is to capture the new tax capacity on the new construction, so we’re not going back and grabbing any tax capacity on the existing parcel. We’re just grabbing the value of the new construction and collecting that over 15 years to finance the gap on this project,” Cadwell said.

In April, HLDC asked the county to release $43,000 in pre-construction costs for architectural services and $14,700 for civil engineering services. The county board unanimously approved the two expenditures.

MORE TO READ:

Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
What To Read Next
063021.N.PRE.PBDaysStatueKids.jpg
Local
Akeley is preparing for Paul Bunyan Days
May 17, 2023 09:47 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
052023.N.PRE.ThumbsUp2935.jpg
Local
Park Rapids class of ’23 takes walk at Century School
May 16, 2023 06:39 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
MenahgaElementarySchool2022CU.jpg
Local
Hylla terminated as Menahga Elementary Principal
May 16, 2023 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
AnnaEckmannTeeShot.JPG
Prep
Girls Golf: Park Rapids' Anna Eckmann breaks course record, wins Mid-State Conference title
May 17, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
052023.N.PRE.ThumbsUp2935.jpg
Local
Park Rapids class of ’23 takes walk at Century School
May 16, 2023 06:39 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
061919.N.PRE_.ExteriornewNorthTransferStation.jpg
Local
First-ever garden tool swap at transfer station
May 15, 2023 07:44 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
MenahgaElementarySchool2022CU.jpg
Local
Hylla terminated as Menahga Elementary Principal
May 16, 2023 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen