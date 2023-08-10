Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News Local

Work is wrapping up on Stage 1 of Akeley Hwy. 34 project

Stage 2, which involves work on the west side of town, is expected to begin around Aug. 21.

MnDOTAkeleyHwy34IMG_0140.jpg
This photo shows the view looking west from Staff Street at the newly constructed ditches on the east side of the project coming into Akeley.
Contributed / MnDOT
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Today at 3:44 PM

The Akeley State Hwy. 34 project is moving forward on schedule

RELATED COVERAGE:

According to Leslie Seitz of the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), crews are currently finishing up work on Stage 1 of the project from Pleasant Avenue to Park Avenue.

MnDOTAkeleyHwy34IMG_0159.jpg
Looking east from Franklin Ave., newly installed curb and gutter along with shaped ditches show the progress being made on Stage 1 of the State Hwy. 34 project.
Contributed / MnDOT

“This week into next week, crews will complete final topsoil shaping, gravel, concrete curb and gutter as well as sidewalk and street light work,” she said. “Once complete, asphalt paving will take place to complete Stage 1. The current detour includes Hubbard County Rd. 25 and Hwy. 64.”

The section of Hwy. 34 on the east side of Akeley will be completed and open to traffic before moving to Stage 2.

MnDOTAkeleyHwy34IMG_0160.jpg
This is the view looking west from Franklin Ave. at newly installed curb and gutter on the east side of Akeley, near First Lutheran Church.
Contributed / MnDOT

Seitz said crews are planning to move to Stage 2 of the project the week of Aug. 21, weather permitting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This stage includes Highway 34 between Pleasant Avenue to Graceson Avenue,” she said.

“Stage 2 is expected to take five to six weeks. The Stage 2 detour includes Pleasant Avenue, Fourth Street and Graceson Avenue.”

During Stage 3 of the project, which is expected to take five to six weeks, Graceson Avenue to Hillside Avenue will be closed.

“Business access will be maintained throughout the project,” Seitz said. “Access to the campground and Heartland Trail will also be maintained throughout construction. The Paul Bunyan statue will not be disturbed during construction. Motorists will not be able to park on the street during the construction of that stage (Stage 3), but people who want to park on a side street and walk on the grass could still take a picture by the statue.”

Work is expected to wrap up around the middle of October, weather permitting.

Tree planting is the final step in the project, and that will take place in spring 2024.

Seitz said the best way to keep up to date on detours in the area is to sign up for updates on the MnDOT website where detour maps are also posted, or use the 511 website or phone app.

Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
What To Read Next
MenahgaCityHall2022CU.jpg
Local
Kurtti named Menahga’s interim city clerk
2h ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
CHIStJosephs1Exterior2023.jpg
Local
CHI St. Joseph's offering community health grants
4h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
WAYBENAIS, MARCUS LEE (edited).jpg
Local
Walker man accused of stabbing roommate in Ponsford
4h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
SteveKerananMugJuly2023.jpg
Local
Keranen elected to Hubbard County District 4
1d ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
MenahgaCityHall2022CU.jpg
Local
Kurtti named Menahga’s interim city clerk
2h ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
LarryLeadbetterMug2023.jpg
Members Only
Local
Local doctor's advice for dealing with air quality alerts
2d ago
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
DorsetIllikainenGeareyMahiMahiTaco080923.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Golden retriever is ‘elected’ Dorset mayor
2d ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen