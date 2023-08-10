Work is wrapping up on Stage 1 of Akeley Hwy. 34 project

The Akeley State Hwy. 34 project is moving forward on schedule

According to Leslie Seitz of the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), crews are currently finishing up work on Stage 1 of the project from Pleasant Avenue to Park Avenue.

Looking east from Franklin Ave., newly installed curb and gutter along with shaped ditches show the progress being made on Stage 1 of the State Hwy. 34 project. Contributed / MnDOT

“This week into next week, crews will complete final topsoil shaping, gravel, concrete curb and gutter as well as sidewalk and street light work,” she said. “Once complete, asphalt paving will take place to complete Stage 1. The current detour includes Hubbard County Rd. 25 and Hwy. 64.”

The section of Hwy. 34 on the east side of Akeley will be completed and open to traffic before moving to Stage 2.

This is the view looking west from Franklin Ave. at newly installed curb and gutter on the east side of Akeley, near First Lutheran Church. Contributed / MnDOT

Seitz said crews are planning to move to Stage 2 of the project the week of Aug. 21, weather permitting.

“This stage includes Highway 34 between Pleasant Avenue to Graceson Avenue,” she said.

“Stage 2 is expected to take five to six weeks. The Stage 2 detour includes Pleasant Avenue, Fourth Street and Graceson Avenue.”

During Stage 3 of the project, which is expected to take five to six weeks, Graceson Avenue to Hillside Avenue will be closed.

“Business access will be maintained throughout the project,” Seitz said. “Access to the campground and Heartland Trail will also be maintained throughout construction. The Paul Bunyan statue will not be disturbed during construction. Motorists will not be able to park on the street during the construction of that stage (Stage 3), but people who want to park on a side street and walk on the grass could still take a picture by the statue.”

Work is expected to wrap up around the middle of October, weather permitting.

Tree planting is the final step in the project, and that will take place in spring 2024.

Seitz said the best way to keep up to date on detours in the area is to sign up for updates on the MnDOT website where detour maps are also posted, or use the 511 website or phone app.

