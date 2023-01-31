6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News | Local
Women’s group donates to Jack Pine Stables

The philanthropic group 100 Women-of-the-Heartland Who Care donated $6,140 to the Akeley-based nonprofit on Jan. 11.

020123.N.PRE.100WomenDonation.jpg
Jack Pine Stables received $6,140 in donations from local philanthropic group 100 Women-of-the-Heartland-Who-Care at their January 11, 2023 meeting. It was a milestone for the group, with 34 women in attendance despite the snowy weather, 17 new members and a new record donation.
Contributed / Tracy Ganley
By Staff reports
January 31, 2023 08:40 AM
Local philanthropic group 100 Women-of-the-Heartland Who Care set a new club record at their January 11 meeting, with 34 women in attendance, 17 new members and a $6,140 donation going to a local cause.

The ladies heard presentations from three nonprofit organizations: Northwoods Wildlife Rescue of Park Rapids, Jack Pine Stables of Akeley and Living at Home of the Park Rapids Area.

They also heard from past donation recipients, Level Ground Shelter and Mandatory Fun Outdoors, on how their donations were used and updates on their ongoing needs.

“It was an inspiring night,” said club founder Tracy Ganley.

