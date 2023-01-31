Women’s group donates to Jack Pine Stables

Local philanthropic group 100 Women-of-the-Heartland Who Care set a new club record at their January 11 meeting, with 34 women in attendance, 17 new members and a $6,140 donation going to a local cause.

The ladies heard presentations from three nonprofit organizations: Northwoods Wildlife Rescue of Park Rapids, Jack Pine Stables of Akeley and Living at Home of the Park Rapids Area.

They also heard from past donation recipients, Level Ground Shelter and Mandatory Fun Outdoors, on how their donations were used and updates on their ongoing needs.

“It was an inspiring night,” said club founder Tracy Ganley.