Women’s group donates to Jack Pine Stables
The philanthropic group 100 Women-of-the-Heartland Who Care donated $6,140 to the Akeley-based nonprofit on Jan. 11.
Local philanthropic group 100 Women-of-the-Heartland Who Care set a new club record at their January 11 meeting, with 34 women in attendance, 17 new members and a $6,140 donation going to a local cause.
The ladies heard presentations from three nonprofit organizations: Northwoods Wildlife Rescue of Park Rapids, Jack Pine Stables of Akeley and Living at Home of the Park Rapids Area.
They also heard from past donation recipients, Level Ground Shelter and Mandatory Fun Outdoors, on how their donations were used and updates on their ongoing needs.
“It was an inspiring night,” said club founder Tracy Ganley.
The group chose the Laporte coffee house and emergency shelter for a $4,400-plus donation in September.
Melissa Lindow of Nevis graduated recently from The College of St. Scholastica with a MBA in rural healthcare.
Minnesota Diversified Services, LLC, of Park Rapids was incorrectly identified as the subcontractor in a front page Jan. 28 story. That business has nothing to do with the tree removal on Highway 34.
Department heads gave a report on the past year or two at a city council workshop on Jan. 24.
Contest winners are determined by judges from award-winning newspapers in other states.