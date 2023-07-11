Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Woman hurt in Lake George crash

The driver of an SUV started to make a turn, then decided against it, resulting in a collision, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

By Staff reports
A Bemidji woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday, July 4, in Lake George Township.

According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident took place when a 2003 Saturn Ion SUV and a 1998 Chevrolet pickup were both westbound on U.S. Hwy. 71. Drivers were Faryn Lord, 31, of Bemidji in the Saturn and Tyrone Freyholtz, 33, of Blackduck in the pickup.

At approximately 11:43 a.m., the report states, Lord prepared to turn on Night Hawk Road, then decided at the last moment not to turn and pulled back into traffic, striking the pickup.

Lord was transported to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, the report states. No other injuries were reported.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts during the crash, and no alcohol was involved, the report states. Road conditions were wet.

Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office personnel also responded to the crash scene.

