With PFAs likely in landfill, Hubbard County considers how to study them

Hubbard County is debating whether it should participate in a per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) study along with a statewide landfill coalition.

Hubbard County Solid Waste Administrator Josh Holte said the proposed third-party study is in response to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s (MPCA) request for PFAS sampling.

He spoke with county commissioners on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

What are PFAS?PFAS are a “forever chemical” that the state agency is tracking. According to the MPCA, they comprise “a large group of nearly 5,000 different synthetic chemicals that are resistant to heat, water and oil.” The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency classifies PFAS as emerging contaminants on the national landscape. Invented in the 1930s, PFAS are still commonly used for their water- and grease-resistant properties in many industrial applications and consumer products, such as carpeting, waterproof clothing, upholstery, food paper wrappings, cookware, personal care products, firefighting foams and metal plating. Adobe Stock

Background

In March 2022, the MPCA released a PFAS monitoring list, which included Hubbard County's north and south transfer stations.

In total, the MPCA listed 137 manufacturing and industrial facilities, eight regional airports in Greater Minnesota, 91 wastewater treatment plants and 143 landfills, recycling facilities and composting centers.

MPCA officials asked facilities to conduct voluntary sampling and report back to the state by the end of 2023. The MPCA offered to pay for one of two rounds of lab costs.

Citing costly testing (estimated at $20,000 or more) and the prevalence of PFAS throughout the environment, the Hubbard County Board’s consensus in Dec. 2022 was to not comply.

Third-party study

Holte said the statewide coalition represents almost all of the public and private landfills in Minnesota.

The coalition is looking for facilities to commit to their PFAS study.

“The reason for a third-party study would be to ensure an unbiased study that isn’t conducted by the regulators, which is the MPCA. This approach would be transparent, science-based, mutually beneficial to the landfill coalition members, the MPCA and other stakeholders,” Holte told the county board.

If Hubbard County participates in this study, Holte said the estimated cost is $4,000 to $6,000 per landfill. For sampling and study of both landfills, Holte anticipates $16,000 total in expenses.

Holte recommended participating in the study, for which he has budgeted.

“We’re eventually going to need to sample for PFAS, whether voluntarily or mandated. By doing this landfill coalition process, we’re standing with the other landfills in the state to go at it with a more unified approach,” he said.

He asked for board input.

‘Controlling the narrative’

County commissioner Ted Van Kempen asked how this study is different from the MPCA’s original request.

“In the end, it would pretty much be doing the same sampling,” Holte replied, but in a joint fashion with other facilities. “This study will quantify the data and take a more broad look at the overall results happening around the state at different facilities. ... We would control the narrative versus the state controlling the narrative.”

Van Kempen asked if the MPCA will be satisfied by such a study.

That remains to be seen, Holte said. It’s also unknown whether all coalition members will proceed with this study.

Board chair Tom Krueger asked if all 87 counties belong to the coalition.

All are represented, but not all are moving forward with this study, Holte said, adding, so far, 20 have agreed. “It’s kind of a mixed bag.”

“Do they expect to find something we don’t know? We know we have PFAs in our landfills,” Krueger asked.

Holte replied, “General consensus industry-wide is if you’re sampling for it, it’s probably going to be found.” He noted that PFAs involve many different compounds. The levels and type that will be uncovered are unknown.

County commissioner Char Christenson expressed favor for the coalition study.

“I’d be focused on how many are going to participate,” said county commissioner David De La Hunt. “If it’s just a handful, that would be troublesome.”

If there are more participants, so the data is meaningful, De La Hunt said then he’d be more inclined to do it.

Holte agreed, particularly whether lined or unlined landfills are involved.

County Administrator Jeff Cadwell said that “summary data about the impact of landfills in our region is probably helpful more than just individual data on individual facilities.”

He added, “It’s not long before we’re going to be mandated to do the sampling anyway.”

No action was taken on Tuesday.

In related business, the board did as follows:

Approved the low quote from Superior Forestry Service, Inc. of Russellville, Arkansas for hand planting approximately 150,800 tree seedlings in spring 2023. County Land Commissioner Mark “Chip” Lohmeier estimated the contract is $13,345, based on a rate of $88.50 per 1,000. Lohmeier said the quote is the same as 2022 and is reasonable.

Renewed an agreement with Always There Staffing to provide aquatic invasive species (AIS) watercraft inspectors. This year’s contract includes a mileage cap on the lead AIS inspector position. Always There Staffing’s rate will increase from 39% to 40% of an inspector's hourly wage due to higher insurance and other costs it is experiencing. Inspector hourly wages increased by $2 per hour to remain competitive with the labor market and AIS inspector wages offered in neighboring counties.

Approved three easement requests from Ryan Rogers to cross a 75-foot wide strip of unsold tax-forfeited land in Rockwood Township. Rogers was granted an easement in the same location in August 2019, and he is now in the process of subdividing his property into three parcels.

Approved the sole quote of $15,000 from Pro Sweep, Inc. of West Fargo for spring highway sweeping.

Approved final payment of $2,668 to Beltrami County for a joint chip seal project on CSAHs 8 and 46 in 2021.

Adopted Americans with Disabilities Act and Title VI policies for the county highway department.