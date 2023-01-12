Winter takes reins as Nevis Fire Chief

The Nevis City Council on Monday approved the appointment of acting fire chief Josh Winter as the permanent chief.

Winter announced that Brent Nicklason has accepted the position of first assistant chief, and the selection of a second assistant is pending.

In further business, Winter presented updated bids for replacing the fire hall’s lighting with LED fixtures, after previously being asked to go back to one of the bidders for clarification.

Mayor Jeanne Thompson made a motion to approve the $4,722 bid from Northern Pines Plumbing, Heating and Electric as the lower of the two bids, with Avenson Electric bidding $4,909. The motion passed unanimously, absent council member Teresa Leshovsky.

Fire dept. budget

Winter then presented a proposed 2024 fire department budget, acknowledging it is “quite a jump” from what was actually spent in 2022. As reasons for the jump, he cited the increasing costs of firefighting gear and training.

He said several firefighters are interested in attending weekend schools next year to add to their skills, an area the department did not spend money on last year.

Another increase in the budget is for communication equipment, Winter said, noting that the state is switching to a new radio encryption system, making the department’s current radios obsolete.

“It’s MnDOT and the DNR,” he said. “They control the towers, and what they say pretty much goes.”

Winter said the new radios could cost around $5,000 apiece, but that Park Rapids Fire Chief Joe Carlson is working on a countywide grant to recover these costs.

Estimating the department would need to replace 25 personnel radios plus truck radios, Winter said, “That’s a chunk of money for a small-time department to come up with.”

Winter also noted the proposal doubles the amount budgeted for propane, due to an electric plenum heater connected to the fire hall’s furnace being incorrectly installed and not working properly. He added that the furnace is nearing the end of its life.

He asked the council if they would like him to seek quotes to replace the furnace and plenum heater, so the fire hall can be heated by off-peak electric instead of propane only.

To explain a jump in the budget for operating supplies, Winter said equipment updates at the fire hall have been neglected during the past few years.

“We’re going to hose test this spring, which hasn’t been done in a long time,” he said. “I know we’re going to have a bunch of hose fail. It’s not going to hold the pressure. We’re going to be buying hose.”

He also expressed a wish to start replacing some of the department’s older trucks, including a much-used first response truck, a 1997 Ford, for which parts are no longer available.

Thompson suggested that Winter create an equipment inventory and replacement plan. He said he will work on that. Thompson’s motion to approve the budget passed unanimously.

Further fire business

Winter also asked the council to increase firefighters’ pay to $15 per hour for both meetings and calls. He said they currently receive minimum wage for meetings and $12 per hour for calls. Since this was in the budget already approved, no action was taken.

Winter also suggested that the council consider paying the assistant chiefs directly, rather than having the fire chief pay them out of his stipend.

Winter also asked if he could get an office-style desk for his office, noting that the two schoolteacher desks he currently uses do not have enough storage space. He estimated a cost of $1,000. Council member Sue Gray made a motion to approve the purchase up to that amount, and it passed unanimously.

Next, Winter asked the council to approve an increase in firefighters’ retirement benefit.

He said the fire relief association voted at its annual meeting in January to increase the benefit from $1,700 to $2,600 per year.

Noting that according to the state, the retirement account could be vested at up to $4,700 per firefighter, and stressed that the firefighters are asking for less than this maximum amount.

“I know that the city’s on the hook if something goes bad on this,” he said, meaning an investment. He added that five firefighters are currently eligible to retire, but they wouldn’t be fully vested yet, based on years of service.

He said the proposed benefit increase would not change the amount the city contributes to the fund every year.

Asked when the benefit was last increased, city administrator Dawn Veit said it was raised from $1,300 to $1,700 in 2018.

Council member Blair Reuther made a motion to increase the benefit to $2,600. The motion passed unanimously.

Finally, Winter asked the council to clarify who is responsible for cleaning the office and restroom and shoveling the sidewalk at the fire hall, which the fire department shares with law enforcement and public works.

He complained that although firefighters only use the fire hall for monthly meetings except during calls, they have been carrying the burden of shoveling the walk and cleaning the office and restroom, while public works personnel use them continuously.

Thompson suggested hiring a cleaner and splitting the cost between the three departments. Winter said he could try to set up a cleaning schedule to share duties between them as well.