Winter clothing drive helping those facing hard times

As temperatures plummet, winter gear is an essential part of life in northern Minnesota.

Jenn Tolle is a social worker with Hubbard County Social Services who sees these needs first hand.

To help meet the need, the department is collecting warm winter clothing in sizes infant through adult as well as blankets and sleeping bags.

Whether it is children whose winter clothes are left behind when they leave a domestic violence situation suddenly with their mother, a homeless adult or a family that can’t make ends meet due to the high rate of inflation, no one in need is turned away and there is no paperwork to fill out.

“It’s for people from all walks of life who are in need of winter gear either because they can’t afford it or they have fallen on some sort of hardship,” Tolle said. “This time of year, we go through it about as quickly as we receive it.”

Anyone who needs winter clothing can call Tolle at 218-732-2452 or stop by the office. Social Services is located on the second floor of the Human Services building, which is connected to the law enforcement center north of the courthouse. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Enter by the door to the left of the sheriff’s office.

Families in crisis

Tolle said the biggest need they see in the children’s services unit is boots, coats, snow pants, gloves and hats for children who are removed from their primary residence for out-of-home placement.

“During that transitional period, we either didn’t have time to collect their items or their items weren’t appropriate,” she said. “They might have winter clothes that are way too small or can’t be worn because of environmental hazards in the home, like it’s dirty or unsanitary or has been exposed to drugs.”

She said moms fleeing unhealthy relationships often don’t have time to gather items or financially can’t afford them in the first place.

“Also there are people experiencing homelessness,” she said. “Not having the appropriate winter gear puts them more at risk for health issues.”

She said most homeless people in this area are staying with family or friends, but a few stay in their cars. And for those without transportation, going out to look for a job or to pick up groceries often means a long walk in the cold.

“A lot of times, to get a job you need a working phone and a mailing address,” she said. “Sometimes people don’t have either of those. Lack of transportation is a huge barrier that a lot of people face in getting to work. And child care, if you can find it, is expensive.”

Foster care needs rising

Tolle said increasing drug use in the community is the No. 1 factor behind the increased need for foster care.

“We have been at an all-time low for our current number of foster providers at the same time the number of children needing foster homes has increased,” Tolle said. “We see a lot of methamphetamine use, but a big rapid rise in fentanyl. That drug has a high overdose rate as well, so it is very scary.”

In most cases, children are placed in foster care until the parent completes drug treatment.

“That is usually from 30 days to six months,” she said. “It’s really hard to tell how long placements could last. Statistically, they say it can take seven times (of going to treatment).”

When relative care or a local foster home is not available, children are put in a temporary emergency placement while they wait for a more permanent placement.

“We are having to look further geographically for placements,” she said. “Ideally we would like more foster homes here so the child can stay with their same school and friends and have some sense of consistency in their life in spite of the other things that are going on.”

Tolle said becoming a foster home through the county starts with an application. The process can be completed in a month, in some cases.

“I work directly with the applicants to help them through the process,” she said.

Applicants can specify the ages and number of children they are willing to care for.

“We work closely with our providers in making placements that work best for everyone,” she said.

How to help

Donations for sizes infant through adult winter clothing may be brought to the front desk at the Hubbard County Social Services office or placed near the Christmas tree. Sleeping bags and blankets are also welcome.

Checks or gift cards for clothing stores, online retail stores, grocery stores, restaurants and gas stations may be dropped off in person or mailed. Include a return address to receive a receipt for tax purposes and send them to Hubbard County Social Services, ATTN: Jen Tolle, 205 Court Ave., Park Rapids, MN 56470.

Tolle said something they have seen a huge need for lately is portable cribs for infants called Pack ’n Plays.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had a fair amount of kiddos go into out-of-home care that need those when it’s on short notice and families don’t have the time or resources to go get them, so we’ve been providing those,” she said.

Donations of money and gift cards can also help set up new providers before a child is placed.

“We get the care items they need, so they don’t have to worry about that,” she said. “Things like diapers, clothing, car seats.”

Gift cards can also help pay for unexpected expenses foster families face or treat them to a meal out that they otherwise couldn’t afford.

Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent can call Tolle for more information and an application.