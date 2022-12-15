Winter blast: 2 storms slam the area

A massive winter storm caused two waves of precipitation in the area this week.

It started late Tuesday afternoon with rain, freezing rain and sleet, causing some events in the area to be canceled.

During the evening, heavy, wet snow began to fall, clinging to every tree branch like icing. Some schools started two hours late to allow more time for roads to be plowed and treated.

This Washington Ave. home is nestled between boughs heavy with snow following two winter storms. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Snow continued to fall Wednesday, with a brief lull when a “dry slot” in the system was over the area, but started up again early Thursday morning when a second winter storm warning was issued. That warning was in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday and led to area schools going to e-learning days. Some wrap around snow was in the forecast for Friday as well.

Two rounds of winter storms painted the landscape white, including Red Bridge Park. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

National Weather Service meteorologist Jennifer Ritterling in Grand Forks, N. Dak. said the closest official recording station to Park Rapids with a weather observer is located in Sebeka. He reported .43 inches of moisture and four inches of snow, as of around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. An additional .36 inches of moisture and 2.6 inches of snow was reported Thursday morning.

She said snow bands in this system varied widely, which is why the amount of rain, mixed precipitation and snow that fell varied as well.

“The way this storm set up, it was a little more like summertime when an inch of rain will fall in one location and five miles away there will be nothing. With this storm, there were temperature variations in the area that also contributed to how much snow fell.”

White-tailed deer browse for food in the fresh snow at Itasca State Park. Contributed/Connie Cox

At Itasca State Park, naturalist Connie Cox reported that, including the four to five inches of fresh snow that fell Thursday morning, the park had received a total of approximately 9 to 10 inches of snow since Tuesday.

An uncommon storm

It was also an unusual storm because it looped back around from Duluth to bring additional snow.

“What happened is there was a big low pressure system sitting over Iowa,” Ritterling said. “We had the first round and then another little disturbance rotating around the back causing the snow to go from east to west. It’s not common, but it is possible when you get a really wrapped up system sitting and spinning over the region. When it went over Duluth and wrapped around to this area, by the storm taking the long way around it picked up moisture coming up from the Gulf of Mexico, really big moisture.”

Startled mallards cruise low over the Fish Hook River, sailing through a winter wonderland. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

She said the La Nina winter pattern we are in seems to be doing what is expected: delivering higher-than-average precipitation. The lower temperatures associated with La Nina will arrive following this storm.

“The cold is coming,” Ritterling said. “We are expecting cold at least for the next three weeks. Not extreme cold, but well below our average.”

According to the Forum Communications Company’s StormTracker app, the forecast is for temperatures to remain below zero night and day from Dec. 20 through Dec. 23.

Power outages

On Thursday, heavy snow was downing trees, with some landing on power lines. Contributed/Itasca-Mantrap Electric Cooperative

According to member services manager Nikki Torkelson at Itasca Mantrap Electric Cooperative, there were no outages on Wednesday, but as of 3 p.m. Thursday, 25 separate outages had been reported, affecting approximately 480 members.

“They are pretty scattered,” she said. “Heavy snow bringing down trees and limbs on overhead lines is the cause.”

She urged caution around downed trees and power lines.

“Stay away from any downed power line,” Torkelson said. “Call us if you come across one. Never touch a tree that’s touching a live line. The tree can transfer power to you if it’s on a downed line. That could be a hazard.”

Torkelson said four crews were out Thursday working on the outages. “Unfortunately, we don’t have an estimated time of restoration because there are so many outages and they’re taking some time to get to. Trucks are having a hard time accessing the areas with all of the snow and unplowed roads, so they could be at it for a while. Some may take into Friday to get power on.”

Chamber expects a busy winter

Derek Ricke is the president/CEO Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. He said they have been getting calls for people planning to visit this winter since November.

The carriage lights trimmed in evergreen, along with ample snow, make Red Bridge Park a festive scene. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

“I think people expect the snow to come eventually and have been planning in advance,” he said. “They’re looking for trail maps and places to stay.”

The snow this week has been a bonus for those wanting to snowmobile.

“Our snowmobile clubs do a great job giving updates on our trails, and we try to communicate that and get it out through Explore Minnesota that our trails are open. Now that we have a better base, they should be getting groomed this week or early next week and we’re excited for a great season,” Ricke said.

The timing is good, too, with holiday breaks set to begin next week.

“Any time there’s an opportunity when kids aren’t in school, it opens up opportunities for families to travel and engage in outdoor activities, like snowmobiling, skiing and ice fishing. This is a great area for that and we’re excited to host an influx of people now that we have a good snow cover.”

Lakes are making ice, too, and the below-zero stretch in the forecast will make even more. However, Ricke said ice conditions are variable and those venturing out should always use caution.

“There are a lot of lakes that have a decent ice base, but it’s at the point where the quality of the ice can vary significantly even within the same lake, especially with this thick heavy snow on top of it. We’re definitely preaching caution. Be smart, be careful and check ice thickness as you go. In most cases you can get out the old school way with pop ups and such. As the month goes on and we’ve had more cold weather, we’ll see more ice houses out there. I think it’s going to be a great ice-fishing season.”

Park Rapids observer needed

Anyone in Park Rapids interested in becoming an official weather observer can go to cocorahs.org.