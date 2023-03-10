Will this winter break records?

Will this be a record year for snowfall?

Snow totals were already above average on Feb. 28, with a total of 43 inches. Around 16 inches of snow fell between March 1-8, bringing the total to almost 60 inches, so far, this season at Itasca State Park.

According to the weather station at the Itasca Biological Station and Laboratories (IBSL) at Itasca State Park, the total snowfall from Nov. 1, 2022, thru Feb. 28, 2023, was 43 inches.

The normal snowfall accumulation for that period is 36.5 inches. In comparison, snowfall in 1956-57 was the lowest in park records with around 12 inches.

The snowiest winter, according to IBSL records, was 1965-66 when the Feb. 28 total was around 45 inches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 43 inches of snow received this year as of Feb. 28 has a liquid equivalent of 4.8 inches of precipitation according to the IBSL weather station.

While official March snowfall data from the IBSL weather station is not yet available, according to park naturalist Connie Cox, the snow event Feb. 28-March 1 added an average of 12 more inches of snow to the total. An additional four inches fell March 8.

“Through March 8, our rough snowfall total so far at Itasca State Park is approximately 59 inches,” she said. “This is approximate as the snow event Feb. 28-March 1 was widely dispersed across the park. The north end of the park received about 8 inches of snow and the south end of the park received 16 inches of snow.”

Snow attracts park visitors

“Winter snow sports, such as cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling, were good this year with the good snow cover throughout the winter,” Cox said. “The fresh snow now in March is allowing us to continue to groom ski trails. Overall, winter use for skiing and snowshoeing has been very good. There are still a few weeks left to enjoy an evening walk on Itasca’s nightly Twinkle Light Trail. It will remain open through the rest of the month of March.”

The 3/4-mile, lighted trail is located in Bear Paw Campground. Lights are on from dusk to 10 p.m. every night.

“Lodging has also done well with many of the weekends at or near capacity and mid-week rentals doing good,” Cox said.

The deep snowpack has also made it easier to view deer in the park.

“Watch for deer on park roads,” she said. “With the snow depth over 15 inches in the woods, deer are opting for the snow-free corridors that we drive and ski on. Deer use more of their energy reserves to move through deep snow than the effects of surviving cold, below- zero temperatures. To save energy, they travel on compacted or snow-free routes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Subtle signs of spring

While bears often emerge from hibernation in March, Cox said there are no signs of bear activity in the park at this time.

In contrast, bird activity is increasing as they begin mating and nesting.

“Bald eagles never really left this winter, but they are now more visible as the breeding pairs are working on their nests and possibly sitting on eggs,” she said. “Listen for the bugling call of returning trumpeter swans. The first pair were heard on March 4. Watch for these big white birds as they sit on the ice on smaller park lakes, staking out their nesting territory well in advance. You might also notice a pair on the Itasca live stream web-cam (www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/Itasca/headwaters.html) as they take advantage of the open water at the Headwaters.”

Cox said woodpeckers are beginning to start their territorial “song,” which is not a song at all but drumming on a hollow sounding tree.

“Both males and females use this form of communication to attract a mate or defend a territory,” she said. “Hearing this drumming is a sign of spring, but for some people, it can be annoying when they choose to drum on metal objects.”

As visitors drive through the park, Cox said they will be able to see exposed grass on the south and south-west facing slopes of banks.

“The sun's angle is becoming more direct, so even on a brisk spring day in the 20s the intensity of the sun’s rays packs a punch on our snowpack,” she said.