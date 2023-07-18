Wilderness Bay Resort celebrates centennial

Wilderness Bay Resort commemorated its 100th anniversary.

Scott and Jenn Tanke are believed to be its 11th owners. They purchased Wilderness Bay Resort six years ago from Mike and Pam Pfeifer.

This photo is undated, but it appears that Huckleberry Finn himself caught fish at Little Mantrap Camp, now known as Wilderness Bay Resort. Contributed/Wilderness Bay Resort

It’s a remarkable accomplishment, said Derek Ricke, Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce president. Chamber representatives held a ribbon-cutting celebration on Thursday, July 13.

Scott noted that, according to the Community of Minnesota Resorts, the number of resorts in the state fell from 1,500 to below 700 in the last 15 years.

This one-bedroom cabin dates to 1900. The Tankes call it the honeymoon suite. The pine logs were harvested from property. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Nestled along 1,700 feet of Little Mantrap Lake shoreline, the 20-acre resort boasts 11 cabins, nine seasonal camping sites and one transient site.

Originally a logging camp, it was converted into a resort in 1923, according to “Little Mantrap Camp” by Myrtle Mae Worth. The book is out of print now, said Scott, but they have a copy from a previous owner.

Guests can look onto Little Mantrap Lake from Cabin No. 2's charming living room area. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

“We have pictures and brochures going all the way back to the 1920s,” he said. “It was $12 a week to stay here.”

Before the bridge was installed on this arm of Little Mantrap Lake, Scott said the resort had a houseboat. “They would go out on dinner cruises.”

Axe marks can be seen in the logs of the two oldest cabins, dating from 1900.

Overlooking an arm of Little Mantrap Lake, this two-bedroom cabin at Wilderness Bay Resort is more than 100 years old. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Scott added, “Apparently, rumor has it from some neighbors, that Hubert Humphrey used to stay in one of these two cabins.”

Other original cabins either rotted away or burned down, Scott said.

“It’s kind of funny. In the pictures that we have, you have people holding up stringers of fish and wearing their hat and suit and tie, which is very different than today,” Scott noted.

Vacation attire has certainly changed, but the appeal of fragrant pines, a clear lake and the call of the loon is unaltered.

Dave Horn poses with his catch of the day in this photo from 1947. Contributed/Wilderness Bay Resort

Jenn assembled a collage of the 11 known resort owners and four name changes, based on Worth’s book. Oscar and Jennie Johnson were the first to own Little Mantrap Camp, followed by Harry Vincint, Charlie and Emily Horn. Frank and Hazel Plummer changed the name to Plummer’s Little Mantrap Resort. Gerald and Ann Blessing called it Blessing’s when they took over. It was called Wilderness Bay Resort under the ownership of Richard Steffan, Eddie and Mary Ruth Jahn, Chuck and Carol Jensen, Ron and Lil Schlag and the Pfeifers.

“Luckily, I know how to fix stuff, otherwise it’d be a problem,” Scott said of the myriad of chores at the 100-year-old hideaway.

Scott is from Wisconsin, Jenn from Texas. One of their two daughters plans to take ownership when Scott and Jenn want to retire.

Wilderness Bay Resort welcomes guests through deer-hunting opener and reopens in the spring.

Itasca State Park is only a five-minute drive away, but guests see plentiful wildlife at the resort, too.

“Last year, there were two sightings of black bear just across the bay,” Jenn said. “We have guests that have told us that they’ve seen bear on the property. So far, I’ve not seen that and I’m happy with that.”

Scott chimes in that a bear was seen two days ago.

In addition to deer and wolves, Jenn said trumpeter swans arrive in the spring and fall.

The Tankes are grateful that their neighbor across the bay plans to keep his property undeveloped and natural.

Ample fishing remains a draw, too, with Little Mantrap offering bass, pike and walleye. The lake has a special fishing regulation. All largemouth bass between 12 to 20 inches must be immediately released. “So there’s a lot of big bass out there,” Scott said.

“So then that’s fun,” Jenn added.

The Tankes encourage catch and release. If a guest catches a 20-incher and releases it, the Tankes give them a customized t-shirt.

The resort is already 80% booked for the summer of 2024.

“We have a lot of people that have been coming for 20-plus years,” Scott said, with about one-third from Iowa, one-third from Minnesota and the rest from around the country. One family celebrated their 57th summer at the resort this year.