WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Merila is helping NASA with some big projects

When John Merila was growing up, he liked building things and learning about how they worked.

The son of Rob and Jayne Merila of rural Nevis, he said he also liked “Star Wars” and imagining what future space explorations might reveal.

“I watched a lot of documentaries growing up, like the History Channel and ‘Modern Marvels’ where they were building airplanes or bridges,” he said. “I wanted to know why they built them the way they did.

“I got a 3-D printer the summer before tenth grade and did a lot with that. The 3D printer allowed me to make parts overnight, which otherwise would have required specialized tools to produce. Using this, I built several drones, robots and various parts which I designed or found online.”

It was during his sophomore year at Nevis High School that his dreams took off when he became part of the school’s robotics team.

“I helped design and build the robot all three years, and also worked in the pit fixing the robot when it broke,” he said. “My senior year, I was the build team captain. Robotics was really helpful to bring knowledge in how to build things to my college classes. Also, being part of a robotics team was very helpful. In the job market, it’s all about teamwork. Having that experience helped me be able to get into these projects and work with a team to bring them to completion.”

Merlia graduated from Nevis High School in 2018. The summer after high school he worked at Park Rapids Avionics and Next Innovations in Walker.

He graduated from the University of North Dakota (UND) in Grand Forks in the spring of 2022 with a major in mechanical engineering and minors in electrical engineering, math and physics.

“I knew I wanted to do something with robotics, but I wasn’t sure at first if I wanted to do it on the electrical side or the mechanical side,” he said. “With mechanical engineering as my major, I was able to work on both and develop software for robotics, allowing me to gain experience working on all aspects of robotics.”

John Merila was president of the UND Robotics Club last year and continues this year as their graduate student advisor. The team went to the NASA Lunabotics competition last year. These robots were designed to operate in a simulated lunar environment, autonomously mining regolith while being as light as possible. Contributed / John Merila

Last year, Merila led the UND robotics team, competing with university teams from across the nation in the Lunabotics/Robotic Mining Competition at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The competition involved building autonomous robots to mine in a simulated lunar environment while being as light as possible.

As a student at UND, Merila also worked as an avionics technician. “From there, I moved on to working on 3-D printing space suits and then the NASA internships,” he said. “It has been a slow process of moving towards my goals. Sometimes small steps get you to where you want to go the fastest.”

Designing robots for space

Merila has done three internships with NASA.

During the summer of 2021, he did a virtual internship with the NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. It is the oldest NASA facility, built in the early 1900s when they were first developing planes.

He worked on mechanical designs for a project building modular robots that could do assembly in space.

“I was also able to 3-D print some parts to test how things worked together and move,” he said. “My main focus was developing a coupling mechanism that could take these two robots and transform them into one unit.”

The robots are Stewart Platforms, which are two-foot-diameter cylinders that extend from two to four feet in length.

“You could have them on the lunar surface assembling solar panels onto a tower and putting it up,” he said. “In orbit, you could use them to replace a component on the international space station.”

He said the process involves thinking through each process as a human would and then programming the robot to take those same steps.

“You have to think of what steps will make the operation efficient and safe,” he said.

Merila has also worked on 3-D printing space suits at UND. “Dr. (Pablo) de León here at UND does a lot with NASA, and I worked with him on 3-D printing various joints and components, ending up with developing a full suit prototype,” he said.

“Right now, the space suits are professionally hand made. Having 3-D printing allows for longer missions to the moon, Mars and beyond, to print a new part of a suit instead of having to carry extra suits. Suits are pressurized, so perfect sizing is super important. With 3-D printing you can make the sizing more exact.”

Building a Tall Lunar Tower

Merila had his second internship at the NASA site in Virginia last summer.

“For this one, it was working on the Tall Lunar Tower,” he said. “That’s a tower they are planning to build on the lunar south pole that’s tall enough to get to a high elevation where there’s almost continuous sunlight. It will be a solar power source for anything on lunar missions that needs it.

“On the moon, it’s a 28-day cycle with 14 days of sunlight and 14 days of darkness. On the poles, at a higher elevation, there will be 26 days of sunlight and only two days of darkness.”

Merila is helping design the robotic systems to assemble trusses to support the tower.

“In theory, you could go up to several hundred meters,” he said. “We’re building the tower from scratch, using truss cubes similar to a cell phone tower but without the cables going into the ground. The tower is a demonstration of a system that could be built and assembled on the moon using robots.”

A bright future

Merila is currently working on his graduate degree in mechanical engineering with a focus on robotics, a master’s/Ph.D. program.

“I’m also working on campus as a graduate research assistant,” he said. “For that, I’m doing a lot of computer programming to process images. My thesis project is a system for robots to be able to work collaboratively to transport components across a truss structure and then be able to place and assemble those components. There are a lot of steps to look into on the software side.

“I’m researching swarm robotics. It’s similar to how a colony of ants work together, but each doing their own thing. The same concept can be applied to robotics, where you have small robots working together on a larger task. I’m building smaller robots for testing but will eventually build larger ones.”

Merila said he really wants to further explore uses for robots for in-space assembly and manufacturing.

“NASA is the primary place doing research in that area,” he said. “This research could also be applied on earth by having robots take over repetitive and physically demanding tasks and work collaboratively with people.”

He is continuing working on a remote internship with NASA on the Tall Lunar Tower during the current school year.

“There are a couple of other guys from UND here who are also working on the same project, so I can collaborate with them in person,” he said. “The biggest thing with robotics right now is that with new applications, it’s going to exponentially grow and leapfrog to produce even better robots to help solve problems.”