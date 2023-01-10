WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Leeseberg sees NASA dream come true

“I’m really excited,” said Paige Leeseberg, a 2019 graduate of Park Rapids Area High School. “It’s awesome to be able to work at NASA. It was always a dream of mine.”

Leeseberg graduated from Iowa State University on Dec. 19 with a major in physics and a minor in astronomy. After completing a summer and fall internship with a planetary sciences research group at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, she has already accepted a job as a research assistant on the same project while applying for graduate programs.

Growing up in Park Rapids, she said, “I always loved stargazing. I thought (the stars) were so cool. I got a telescope when I was about 13. We could see plants and stuff.”

She started taking physics classes in high school, and decided she really liked the subject. So, she looked for a university where she could study physics and astronomy, and that led her to Iowa State in Ames, Iowa.

Thanks to college credits she earned during high school that covered her general education requirements, she was able to jump right into research.

“I worked with Dr. Massimo Marengo at ISU for three years on globular clusters,” she said. “I enjoyed my astrophysics research.”

Leeseberg’s research on globular clusters – roughly spherical groups of stars located thousands of light years from earth – was rewarded by scholarships in 2020 and 2021 and a studentship from the Iowa Space Grant Consortium. She also presented a paper about them at a national conference on undergraduate research and an Iowa Space Grant Consortium symposium.

After taking a class on planetary science during her sophomore year, she decided to apply for a summer 2022 internship at NASA. Upon receiving several offers, she chose a project titled “Astronomy of Titan at Submillimeter Wavelengths,” led by planetary scientist Conor Nixon.

“It felt surreal,” she said. “I had dreamed of being a NASA intern since middle school. This summer, I watched the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, and I was in awe of the images of Titan that were released later on.”

Titan is the largest moon of Saturn, and the second-largest moon in the solar system after Jupiter’s moon Ganymede. It’s larger than the planet Mercury and 50% larger than Earth’s moon.

“It was really exciting to be able to study something a little bit closer to home,” said Leeseberg, who along with another intern got to work hand-in-hand with NASA scientists and learn how they conduct their research.

Cool moon

“Titan is really cool,” Leeseberg enthused. “It’s the only moon in our solar system that has a really dense atmosphere. It’s the only planetary body that we know of that has sort of a water cycle – it rains, it has weather, it has thunderstorms.”

Only, it’s not water, she said. It’s nitrogen and methane, which at a surface temperature of -290 degrees forms clouds, rivers, lakes and seas. With an atmospheric pressure 50% higher than Earth’s, it is shrouded by a haze of organic molecules.

Leeseberg’s research group was tasked with studying a couple of isomers – complex molecules sharing the same chemical formula, but with the atoms arranged differently – of cyanopropyne (CH3C3N) recently detected in Titan’s atmosphere. The specific molecules – propargyl cyanide (HC3H2CN) and cyanoallene (H2C3HCN) – are trace components of the moon’s atmosphere produced through photochemistry.

Leeseberg’s job during her summer internship involved a lot of coding, taking raw data from telescopes and calibrating it to produce a result image.

“I was doing a lot more chemistry and data programming than I was actually doing astronomy,” she said, adding that she hadn’t studied chemistry since high school, so it helped to work with astrochemists who could explain the background of what she was looking for. “Now I have a little better understanding of how atmospheric chemistry works,” she said.

All this was to determine whether there was enough evidence of the presence of the target isomers to warrant continuing the search. The result was that NASA decided to move forward with the project, and at the end of the summer Leeseberg’s team offered her a part-time, fall internship that would fit into her schedule for her last semester of undergraduate studies.

“I started a new part of the project,” she said. “I learned how to use atmospheric modeling software, which was really something. It was definitely a step up from my summer internship, but I really enjoyed it.”

She said the program enables planetary scientists to refine their models of what is going on in the atmosphere to more accurately reflect the data.

Again, this involved more coding than actual astronomy, “but that’s how research is done a lot of times,” she said. “Basically, at the end of the summer I had these image files, so I put them back into a new program and I got out a ton of graphs and a lot of more refined data.”

Right back to work

Upon graduating, Leeseberg was offered a post-baccalaureate research assistant position through Goddard’s Center for Research and Exploration in Space Science and Technology (CRESST II), which accepts about 20-30 students per year.

She said this means “you can work for NASA as a post-bacc and get some more experience in the field, get a better feel of what it’s like to work at NASA and build some essential skills before applying to grad school. Because a lot of times, you might be lacking in one area or another on your resume, and it’s a great way to fill that up with experience and make sure that this is what you want to study.”

Working from home – just like her internships, she connects with her research team virtually – Leeseberg continues to run simulations on the atmospheric modeling program, double- and triple-checking the data, and writing a paper on their findings.

She plans to attend a planetary science conference this spring in Houston, and perhaps a Titan astrobiology summit in Seattle.

“I’m making small strides,” she said of her role in the project, “but in the long run, it’ll help us understand Titan’s atmosphere way better.”

She also voiced excitement about NASA’s plan to launch the Dragonfly probe in 2026, which will drop a drone into Titan’s atmosphere and send back a lot of new data about the haze-veiled moon.

Meanwhile, she is also applying for Ph.D. programs in planetary science – where she could continue what she is currently doing – as well as master’s degree programs in data science, which is also an aspect of her NASA work that she has enjoyed. While she waits to hear back from these programs, probably around March, she said she hasn’t quite decided which way she wants to go, but she hopes that by then she’ll have a better idea where she is headed.

For now, Leeseberg says she enjoys her work, her team and the culture at Goddard. “I never thought I’d actually have a job at NASA when I graduated,” she said. “It seemed crazy. I still have to pinch myself some days. It’s really awesome to work for NASA. It’s definitely a dream come true.”