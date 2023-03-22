What can your forests do for you? SWCD will share information
The Hubbard County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) and Clearwater County SWCD are jointly hosting a free workshop on Thursday, March 30.
The Hubbard County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) and Clearwater County SWCD are jointly hosting a free workshop about conservation programs, forest stewardship and easement opportunities and how landowners can be paid to manage their forestland. It will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at Lobo's Bar and Grill. RSVP by calling 218-732-0121, ext. 4.
ADVERTISEMENT