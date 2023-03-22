99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

What can your forests do for you? SWCD will share information

The Hubbard County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) and Clearwater County SWCD are jointly hosting a free workshop on Thursday, March 30.

Beautiful morning in the forest
Beautiful morning in the forest
Piotr Krzeslak - stock.adobe.com
By Staff reports
Today at 1:29 PM

The Hubbard County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) and Clearwater County SWCD are jointly hosting a free workshop about conservation programs, forest stewardship and easement opportunities and how landowners can be paid to manage their forestland. It will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at Lobo's Bar and Grill. RSVP by calling 218-732-0121, ext. 4.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Wednesday, March 22
March 22, 2023 02:09 PM
blotter pic for web.jpg
Local
Hubbard County Incidents: March 13-19, 2023
March 22, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
SnowRoofRaking032223.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Prevent costly damage by raking your roof
March 21, 2023 01:16 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
"Special Election" sticker
Local
Meet the Hubbard County District 4 candidates on April 6
March 21, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
2678784+0716_mille_lacs_sheriff_badge.jpg
Minnesota
Human remains found in tote along shores of Mille Lacs Lake in central Minn.
March 22, 2023 10:44 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
2WeeksNoticeFlagBestVert031823.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Firemen’s Ball reignites with lively music
March 20, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
031823.N.PRE.MinnowBucket.jpg
Local
Food truck ordinance passes over Reuther’s objections
March 16, 2023 03:56 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish