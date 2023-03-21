'Wetlands in Hubbard County' workshop on March 30
This program by the Hubbard County Soil & Water Conservation District is geared toward contractors and general landowners.
The Hubbard County Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting a free workshop about wetlands and proper sequencing to go through in Hubbard County from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at the Northwoods Bank community room in Park Rapids.
This program is geared toward contractors and general landowners. Space is limited. RSVP by calling 218-732-0121, ext. 4.
