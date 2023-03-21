99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
'Wetlands in Hubbard County' workshop on March 30

This program by the Hubbard County Soil & Water Conservation District is geared toward contractors and general landowners.

Wetlands at Itasca State Park are one of the best areas to view wildflowers like asters and goldenrod this month because the moisture helped them thrive in spite of the drought. (Contributed / Minnesota DNR, Itasca State Park)
By Staff reports
Today at 11:00 AM

The Hubbard County Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting a free workshop about wetlands and proper sequencing to go through in Hubbard County from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at the Northwoods Bank community room in Park Rapids.

This program is geared toward contractors and general landowners. Space is limited. RSVP by calling 218-732-0121, ext. 4.

