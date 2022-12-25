Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Automatically Generated
Automatically Generated
At least partially produced automatically using information provided by a source.

Wellspring adds new members to council

SamLindgrenMUGDec22.jpg
Lindgren
December 25, 2022 06:48 AM
Mary Leadbetter and Sam Lindgren recently joined the Leadership Council of the Park Rapids Chapter of Wellspring for the World.

Wellspring partners with the international organization World Vision to bring clean water, sanitation and hygiene to children and families around the world and meet its goal of bringing clean water to everyone everywhere World Vision works by 2030.

In addition, World Vision is committed to improving health for 18 million people by upgrading 2,000 health clinics by 2023.

MaryLeadbetterMUGDec2022.jpg
Leadbetter

Leadbetter grew up in Iowa and earned degrees in various fields of the biological sciences. She and her husband, Dr. Larry Leadbetter, have lived in Park Rapids since 1993. According to a news release, joining the Wellspring Leadership Council ties into her scientific knowledge and compassion for helping others.

Lindgren earned his Bachelor of Science degree in math at South Dakota State University in Brookings. He is the risk officer for First Interstate Bank based in Montana. Because he works remotely, Lindgren and his wife were able to move to Park Rapids in 2021.

Lindgren grew up in a family that financially supported World Vision and for 10 years ran in the Global 6K for Water sponsored by his church. He has used his technology skills to get Wellspring set up for receiving gifts through GiveMN.org.

For more information about the Park Rapids chapter of Wellspring, contact Jennifer Therkilsen at jenniferinthegardens@msn.com or call 218-255-2894.

