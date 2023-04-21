Wee ones embark on adventures

The littlest members of society enjoyed five days of fun activities.

Lennon Campbell, Calloway Snortum and Ariana Neimbla pampered puppies at the Headwaters Animal Shelter on Thursday, April 19. Cynthia Kaumans brought seven of her Miles of Smiles Day Care children to Week of the Young Child events. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Week of the Young Child, sponsored by Park Rapids Community Education, commenced from April 17 to 21.

Jenna Lageson of Forest & Floral Garden Center, at right, invited youngsters to plant a pansy and decorate the pot with stickers. Her assistant activity director and daughter, Everly, 4, demonstrates the process on Tuesday, April 18. By midafternoon, Jenna said they already had 35 kiddos stop by. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

A variety of businesses and organizations in the Park Rapids area offered little tykes – 5 years old and under – a multitude of educational, crafty or exciting pursuits.

1 / 3: Milo Enger, 4, spends quality time with cats at the Headwaters Animal Shelter. He's joined by his grandma, Cathy Maroni. 2 / 3: Jackson Elavsky, 4, of Akeley gave cats at the animal shelter some needed socialization during Week of the Young Child. 3 / 3: Park Rapids American Legion Auxiliary member Diane Lechner helps little ones create their own puppets.

Mike Honga and his 3-year-old daughter, Amaya, spent some quality time together on Wednesday. They made a puppet, courtesy of the Park Rapids American Legion Auxiliary. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise