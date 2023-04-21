99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Wee ones embark on adventures

Week of the Young Child, sponsored by Park Rapids Community Education, commenced from April 17 to 21.

AmericanLegAuxWiliamsFamily041923.N.PRE.jpg
Deidra Williams brought 1.5-year-old Ira and 3-year-old Kenzi to the Park Rapids American Legion Auxiliary's craft time on Wednesday, April 19. They made animal hand puppets.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Today at 11:29 AM

The littlest members of society enjoyed five days of fun activities.

HeadwatersAnimalShelterPuppyTime041923.N.PRE.jpg
Lennon Campbell, Calloway Snortum and Ariana Neimbla pampered puppies at the Headwaters Animal Shelter on Thursday, April 19. Cynthia Kaumans brought seven of her Miles of Smiles Day Care children to Week of the Young Child events.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Week of the Young Child, sponsored by Park Rapids Community Education, commenced from April 17 to 21.

WeekOfYoungChildForestFloral041823.N.PRE.jpg
Jenna Lageson of Forest &amp; Floral Garden Center, at right, invited youngsters to plant a pansy and decorate the pot with stickers. Her assistant activity director and daughter, Everly, 4, demonstrates the process on Tuesday, April 18. By midafternoon, Jenna said they already had 35 kiddos stop by.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

A variety of businesses and organizations in the Park Rapids area offered little tykes – 5 years old and under – a multitude of educational, crafty or exciting pursuits.

HeadwatersAnimalShelterEverettNana041923.N.PRE.jpg
1/3: Milo Enger, 4, spends quality time with cats at the Headwaters Animal Shelter. He's joined by his grandma, Cathy Maroni.
HeadwatersAnimalShelterJacksonCatApril2023.jpg
2/3: Jackson Elavsky, 4, of Akeley gave cats at the animal shelter some needed socialization during Week of the Young Child.
AmericanLegAuxDianeLechner041923.N.PRE.jpg
3/3: Park Rapids American Legion Auxiliary member Diane Lechner helps little ones create their own puppets.

AmericanLegAuxHongaDadDaughter041923.N.PRE.jpg
Mike Honga and his 3-year-old daughter, Amaya, spent some quality time together on Wednesday. They made a puppet, courtesy of the Park Rapids American Legion Auxiliary.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise
MORE TO READ:

Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
What To Read Next
042223.B.PRE.KnightsDonation.jpg
Local
Bingo money with a side of ham
April 20, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
UpcomingPublicMeetingsStockArt
Local
UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: April 24-28, 2023
April 20, 2023 09:39 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Copy of 082119.N.PRE.AkeleySeniorCenterCityHall.jpg
Local
Akeley audit shows healthy fund balances
April 19, 2023 09:36 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
AmandaHassVert2023.jpg
Local
Nevis graduate helps refugees learn English
April 19, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
FrankWhiteEducationCenter.jpg
Local
Park Rapids School Board closes Frank White era
April 19, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
BjiLadder2Horz041923.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Bemidji, Park Rapids firefighters practice together
April 21, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
LundstromATKatahdinSummit.jpg
Local
Nevis resident treks entire 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
April 14, 2023 08:31 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen