Wee ones embark on adventures
Week of the Young Child, sponsored by Park Rapids Community Education, commenced from April 17 to 21.
The littlest members of society enjoyed five days of fun activities.
A variety of businesses and organizations in the Park Rapids area offered little tykes – 5 years old and under – a multitude of educational, crafty or exciting pursuits.
1/3: Milo Enger, 4, spends quality time with cats at the Headwaters Animal Shelter. He's joined by his grandma, Cathy Maroni.
2/3: Jackson Elavsky, 4, of Akeley gave cats at the animal shelter some needed socialization during Week of the Young Child.
3/3: Park Rapids American Legion Auxiliary member Diane Lechner helps little ones create their own puppets.
