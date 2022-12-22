'We are in pursuit': New Park Rapids Panther logo soon to be unveiled

Kevin Murphy with the Park Rapids Coaches Association updated the school board Monday about the design of a new Panthers logo to unify the school’s branding.

“We’ve met as a committee,” Murphy said about the group that has been working on the logo redesign. “We’re very excited about it. We’re very close to the finish line. There’s a few things that we’d like to tweak.”

He said a graphic designer with Jostens had now sent him artwork for the new logo, and he was thinking about “cool ways that we could unveil it to the public, to make it more fun. I don’t know, build a little suspense with it, roll it out, make it something cool, put it on social media. There’s a few options that we have.”

Murphy reminded the school board that the committee was approached by Jostens – a company that supplies yearbooks, letter jackets, diplomas and class rings – about how the school doesn’t have a common Panther logo, and the coaches association decided to move forward with them.

“We’ve used paws. We’ve used probably 20 different panthers throughout everything, from school to activities to sports, you name it,” said Murphy.

He said the process started with a meeting between him, Superintendent Lance Bagstad and a Jostens specialist named John Jenson, who impressed them when he mentioned he was delivering the Colorado Avalanche’s championship rings. “We went, ‘Oh, OK! So, he might know a thing or two about this.’”

Murphy said Jenson gave them directions about putting the committee together and met with them several times. “The first thing that he wanted to do was come up with an identity for Park Rapids,” said Murphy.

After compiling the results of a survey, including staff, students and community members, Jenson came back with a couple concepts based on the physical attributes of a panther and “what we want to be as a Panther, and what it means to be a Park Rapids Panther,” said Murphy. “We went through a whole bunch of different slogans and catch-phrases, to try and figure out what best embodies who we are and what we want to be.”

The motto they settled on, he said, is “We are in pursuit,” though the idea “Get after it” also kept coming up.

“We want our students, we want our athletes to go out and get after whatever it is that they’re doing,” said Murphy. “In life, in school, in sports. … What does a panther do to get after something? And we thought, they pursue it. They go after it. They’re ferociously going after what they are locked in.

“That’s what we want our students to be in the classroom, on the field, on the court. We want them locked in. We want them in pursuit of victory, in pursuit of excellence, in pursuit of championships. And we felt that ‘in pursuit’ really embodies what we want to be as Park Rapids Panthers.”

With that, he said, “In Pursuit” went to a graphic designer at Jostens, who showed them three pages of options. “We settled on one that we think is kind of where we want to be,” said Murphy.

Next steps, he said, are to “make a few tweaks” to the design, applying it to different areas. “We want to apply it not only to sports,” said Murphy, “but as something we can use on the back of a letterman’s jacket, on a diploma, on a letterhead. We can paint it in the commons of our new building. We want this to be used as our Park Rapids Panther logo.”

He added that the committee also wants to work with the elementary school, to make sure the Panther branding is good for them.

“We’re really excited about it,” said Murphy, “but we’re just not quite there to unveil it all to the entire world just yet. We’re very close, but we just want to make sure that we have it right and that we unveil it right.”

He suggested possibly unveiling the new logo in January. “I just got the artwork and, basically, the ownership of the new logo was transferred over to us,” he said.

“I think it’s really good that you’re pursuing excellence with the logo, as well,” said board member Dana Kocka.