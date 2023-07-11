Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Warne sentenced to 10 years for sex crime

According to the Dec. 22, 2022 complaint, Warne “willfully engaged in sexual contact, or caused another to engage in sexual contact, with a victim less than 15 years old” on or between March 3, 2004 to March 3, 2006.

By Staff reports
Today at 11:18 AM

Former Hubbard County IT director Robb A. Warne, 58, was sentenced for one felony count of sexual contact with a victim under the age of 15 in East Central Judicial District Court in Cass County, North Dakota.

MORE COVERAGE:

On July 10, Judicial Officer Susan Bailey sentenced Warne to 10 years of confinement in the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, then five years of supervised probation. He’s also required to register as a sex offender.

In Feb. 2023, Warne initially pleaded not guilty, but amended his plea to guilty on April 3.

According to the Dec. 22, 2022 complaint, Warne “willfully engaged in sexual contact, or caused another to engage in sexual contact, with a victim less than 15 years old” on or between March 3, 2004 to March 3, 2006, “including, but not limited to, touching Jane Doe’s breasts and/or buttocks.”

According to a Dec. 12 incident report, the victim, Jane Doe, who is now 30, told a Fargo Police Department detective that she was approximately 12 to 13 years old when Warne engaged in unwanted contact with her. She also stated she did not tell anyone about the incident until March 2022.

A warrant for Warne’s arrest was issued on Dec. 13 and served on Dec. 22.

Gross sexual imposition is a class A felony in North Dakota.

Warne’s last day working for Hubbard County was Jan. 4, 2023.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
