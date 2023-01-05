Warne charged with felony sexual contact

Former Hubbard County IT director Robb A. Warne, 50, was charged with one felony count of sexual contact with a victim under the age of 15 in East Central Judicial District Court in Cass County, North Dakota.

According to Hubbard County Administrator Jeff Cadwell, Warne’s last day working for the county was Jan. 4, 2023.

According to the Dec. 22 complaint, Warne “willfully engaged in sexual contact, or caused another to engage in sexual contact, with a victim less than 15 years old” on or between March 3, 2004 to March 3, 2006, “including, but not limited to, touching Jane Doe’s breasts and/or buttocks.”

According to a Dec. 12 incident report, the victim, Jane Doe, who is now 30, told a Fargo Police Department detective that she was approximately 12 to 13 years old when Warne engaged in unwanted contact with her. She also stated she did not tell anyone about the incident until March 2022.

Interviews were then conducted with other family members, along with Warne, the report states.

Two detectives interviewed Warne at his Park Rapids home. According to the report, Warne said the incident “started with a back scratch and led to inappropriate touching of Jane Doe.” Warne further stated “he did say that he was sorry to Jane Doe and told her it would never happen again.”

A warrant for Warne’s arrest was issued on Dec. 13 and served on Dec. 22. Arraignment was held on Dec. 23, where Warne was released on bond with conditions. The judge prohibited Warne from having contact with the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19.

The minimum mandatory sentence is five years of supervised probation.