99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Warne charged with felony sexual contact

Former Hubbard County IT director Robb A. Warne, 50, was charged with one felony count of sexual contact with a victim under the age of 15.

FSA Court gavel 11-13-18
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
January 05, 2023 03:02 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Former Hubbard County IT director Robb A. Warne, 50, was charged with one felony count of sexual contact with a victim under the age of 15 in East Central Judicial District Court in Cass County, North Dakota.

According to Hubbard County Administrator Jeff Cadwell, Warne’s last day working for the county was Jan. 4, 2023.

According to the Dec. 22 complaint, Warne “willfully engaged in sexual contact, or caused another to engage in sexual contact, with a victim less than 15 years old” on or between March 3, 2004 to March 3, 2006, “including, but not limited to, touching Jane Doe’s breasts and/or buttocks.”

According to a Dec. 12 incident report, the victim, Jane Doe, who is now 30, told a Fargo Police Department detective that she was approximately 12 to 13 years old when Warne engaged in unwanted contact with her. She also stated she did not tell anyone about the incident until March 2022.

Interviews were then conducted with other family members, along with Warne, the report states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two detectives interviewed Warne at his Park Rapids home. According to the report, Warne said the incident “started with a back scratch and led to inappropriate touching of Jane Doe.” Warne further stated “he did say that he was sorry to Jane Doe and told her it would never happen again.”

A warrant for Warne’s arrest was issued on Dec. 13 and served on Dec. 22. Arraignment was held on Dec. 23, where Warne was released on bond with conditions. The judge prohibited Warne from having contact with the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19.

The minimum mandatory sentence is five years of supervised probation.

RELATED ARTICLES:
Marijuana.jpg
Minnesota
Push for legal marijuana begins at Minnesota Capitol
The legalization effort would set up a regulatory framework and permit cannabis use for any reason for people 21 and older.
January 05, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Brian Bakst / MPR News
Lifestyle
Pre-register for pollinator webinar series
January 05, 2023 12:50 PM
Minnesota
Ex-GOP chair Carnahan ordered to repay Hagedorn family members in claims court ruling
January 05, 2023 10:58 AM
Minnesota
Mini-tax bill moves fast at Minn. Capitol, but big breaks will wait
January 05, 2023 10:11 AM

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSHUBBARD COUNTY
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
What to read next
copy012222.N.PRE.SpellingBeeWinners1067.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Park Rapids spelling bee finalists announced
Two of last year's top three winners are in contention again in 2022.
January 03, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
FreitagsCozumelIronman122422.S.PRE.jpg
Sports
2 triathletes conquer Ironman Cozumel – and more
Katy Bloomquist Freitag of Park Rapids and Ryan Rogers of Bemidji finish the grueling competition.
January 03, 2023 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
KevinKuhnWalleyeIceFishing10423.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Ice fishing outlook is promising
Calub Shavlik of the Department of Natural Resources Fisheries office in Park Rapids cautioned ice conditions are still very spotty, with some lakes with six to eight inches of solid ice while other lakes still have quite a bit of slush on top.
January 03, 2023 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: January 3, 2023
Minnesota State Community and Technical College recently announced academic honors for fall 2022.
January 03, 2023 11:40 AM