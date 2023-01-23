STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Vehicles destroyed in Nevis Twp. shed fire

A car and a side-by-side burned along with an unsided pole shed Jan. 17 on 269th Avenue.

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
January 23, 2023 02:10 PM
A car and a side-by-side ATV were destroyed in a shed fire Tuesday, Jan. 17 in Nevis Township.

According to Nevis Fire Chief Josh Winter, firefighters were paged at 9:04 a.m. to a fire at 201781 269th Ave. in Nevis Township, owned by Frank and Molly Lang. They arrived at the scene at about 9:18 a.m. Joined by Eastern Hubbard County Fire District personnel, they spent about two hours on scene.

Upon arrival, Winter said they found a detached, roofed pole shed with no side walls, fully engulfed in fire with the vehicles inside, both on fire.

“We extinguished the fire,” said Winter. “Upon talking with the homeowner and investigating, and talking with the state fire marshal, we came to the conclusion of accidental electrical fire being the cause.”

He said the source of ignition came from a power outlet in the shed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight Nevis firefighters and four apparatus responded to the incident, along with six or seven Akeley firefighters, Winter said. He estimated they sprayed about 5,500 gallons of water on the fire. There were no injuries.

“The homeowners were fine,” he said. “They just lost some property in it.”

The Nevis and Akeley responders worked well together on the fire, Winter added.

Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
