Vehicles destroyed in Nevis Twp. shed fire

A car and a side-by-side ATV were destroyed in a shed fire Tuesday, Jan. 17 in Nevis Township.

According to Nevis Fire Chief Josh Winter, firefighters were paged at 9:04 a.m. to a fire at 201781 269th Ave. in Nevis Township, owned by Frank and Molly Lang. They arrived at the scene at about 9:18 a.m. Joined by Eastern Hubbard County Fire District personnel, they spent about two hours on scene.

Upon arrival, Winter said they found a detached, roofed pole shed with no side walls, fully engulfed in fire with the vehicles inside, both on fire.

“We extinguished the fire,” said Winter. “Upon talking with the homeowner and investigating, and talking with the state fire marshal, we came to the conclusion of accidental electrical fire being the cause.”

He said the source of ignition came from a power outlet in the shed.

Eight Nevis firefighters and four apparatus responded to the incident, along with six or seven Akeley firefighters, Winter said. He estimated they sprayed about 5,500 gallons of water on the fire. There were no injuries.

“The homeowners were fine,” he said. “They just lost some property in it.”

The Nevis and Akeley responders worked well together on the fire, Winter added.