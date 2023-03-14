1 arrested after train strikes truck in Farden Township

A 53-year-old Cass Lake man avoided injury after his vehicle was struck by a Burlington Northern Railroad train in Farden Township.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Idovich Jr. of rural Cass Lake was traveling north on 323rd Ave. in a 1995 Chevrolet pickup around 6:11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13.

The news release states that, as Idovich approached the stop sign at the railroad tracks, he

skidded past and came to a rest on the tracks where the truck stalled. Idovich exited the truck just before an eastbound train collided with the truck.

The two-engine Burlington Northern Railroad train comprised 15 cars and three employees. No injuries were sustained in the crash.

The sheriff reports that Idovich’s driving status was canceled as inimical to public safety. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Hubbard County Jail. The crash is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

