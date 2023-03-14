6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
1 arrested after train strikes truck in Farden Township

A Cass Lake man narrowly escaped a collision with a train on Monday after his truck skidded through a stop sign and stalled on railroad tracks near Cass Lake. stained in the Tuesday, March 13 crash.

By Staff reports
March 14, 2023 10:44 AM

A 53-year-old Cass Lake man avoided injury after his vehicle was struck by a Burlington Northern Railroad train in Farden Township.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Idovich Jr. of rural Cass Lake was traveling north on 323rd Ave. in a 1995 Chevrolet pickup around 6:11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13.

The news release states that, as Idovich approached the stop sign at the railroad tracks, he
skidded past and came to a rest on the tracks where the truck stalled. Idovich exited the truck just before an eastbound train collided with the truck.

The two-engine Burlington Northern Railroad train comprised 15 cars and three employees. No injuries were sustained in the crash.

The sheriff reports that Idovich’s driving status was canceled as inimical to public safety. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Hubbard County Jail. The crash is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
