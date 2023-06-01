99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Valuation, tax calculation errors plague Hubbard County

Hubbard County Government Center
By Staff reports
Today at 10:59 AM

Property valuation and tax calculation errors have caused headaches for Hubbard County officials and residents alike.

According to Hubbard County Administrator Jeff Cadwell, “We became aware of errors in the 2023 valuation notices in dwelling value calculations as a result of a software migration. There are as many dwellings that were calculated lower as there are dwellings that were calculated higher.”

After reviewing the variances and working with the Minnesota Department of Revenue (DOR), Cadwell said, “there is no simple adjustment that can be made without going back and re-noticing all residential parcels, which neither the state nor the calendar will allow.”

Cadwell advises, “If you made an appeal at the Local Board of Equalization, your value will be reviewed and adjusted, if appropriate. If you believe that there is an error in your valuation that we are not aware of, we recommend that you contact the assessor’s office to discuss your concerns or consider filing a tax court claim. We have corrected the problem and values will be equalized for next year. Again, there will be as many parcels that increase as decrease.”

Hubbard County is also aware that tax calculation errors occurred on parcels that are in school districts that cross county lines.

Cadwell said this “resulted in not enough taxes being collected on Hubbard County parcels that are in school districts that cross county lines. School districts will still receive their allocated share of taxes and the error will be applied to taxes payable in 2024.”

If you have questions about your property valuation, contact the Hubbard County Assessor’s Office at 218-732-3452 . For questions about your 2023 tax statement, contact the Hubbard County Auditor’s Office at 218-732-3196.

The Hubbard County Board of Equalization will begin hearing appeals of 2023 property value assessments at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 12 at the Hubbard County Government Center.

