STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

USPS: Mail delivery in Park Rapids running on time

Despite reports of delays in other parts of Minnesota, personnel with the U.S. Postal Service say mail in the Park Rapids area is being delivered in a timely manner.

Delivery man delivering holding parcel box to customer
Delivery man delivering holding parcel box to customer
Adobe Stock
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
January 26, 2023 08:21 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

According to a member of the U.S. Postal Service’s strategic communications staff says that despite statewide reports of delivery delays, mail in Park Rapids has been running on time.

During the week of Jan. 9-13, Republican members of Minnesota’s Congressional delegation wrote to the USPS seeking action to remedy mail delivery disruptions reported across Minnesota.

A local customer service representative confirmed that in recent weeks, subscribers within the Forum Communications family of newspapers have frequently complained about not receiving their newspapers on time and, in some cases, receiving no mail for several days in a row.

However, the rep could not confirm that these issues have affected subscribers locally.

The Enterprise reached out to local postmasters to ask whether postal staffing issues or other factors have affected the timeliness of mail delivery in the area. Park Rapids Post Office personnel did not respond, and Nevis-Akeley Postmaster Jesse Forbes declined to comment on the record.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enterprise also asked strategic communications staff with the USPS Minnesota-North Dakota District for comment. Desai Abdul-Razzaaq with USPS Corporate Communications responded.

“The Postal Service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers,” Abdul-Razzaaq wrote, “and we apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced. Local management in Park Rapids, Minn. were aware of delivery issues and took steps to address the concerns. All mail delivery services in Park Rapids are current and on time.

“We appreciate the patience of our customers. We will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload and are proud of the efforts of postal employees as they define essential public service every day.

“When mail service issues occur, we take steps to quickly resolve customer concerns. We gladly work to address any specific issue from the community when brought to our attention and we encourage customers to reach out to their local postal station. Customers can also go to our website usps.com and click on ‘Contact us’ at the bottom of our homepage, or utilize this direct web address: https://usps.force.com/emailus/s/ . Every email will be carefully documented and appropriate action taken to strengthen service.

“In addition, the official Twitter account of the United States Postal Service, managed by the Social Media staff at USPS HQ, can provide help. For customer service, please tweet @USPSHelp. The Postal Service will diligently continue to investigate customer's concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to our communities.”

Abdul-Razzaaq confirmed that Park Rapids mail delivery is current with adequate staffing.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
012823.N.PRE.NewPRPoliceOfficers9637.jpg
Local
Appel presents new officers, lifesaving award
Three Park Rapids Police Officers were sworn in before the city council on Jan. 24, and two received medals for saving a life last summer.
January 25, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Arts and Entertainment
Winter band concert showcases students’ progress
January 25, 2023 01:42 PM
Northland Outdoors
Heartland 200 zooms through the Northwoods this weekend
January 24, 2023 09:15 AM
Local
Operation Ukraine: Interdenominational team in Park Rapids packages rice meals
January 24, 2023 09:06 AM

Related Topics: PARK RAPIDS
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
What To Read Next
blotter pic for web.jpg
Local
Hubbard County Incidents: Jan. 16-22, 2023
From the Hubbard County dispatch blotter.
January 25, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
012522.N.PRE.hubbardcountytownships2021.jpg
Local
Helga Twp. spent more than $1M in 2021
The Minnesota State Auditor's report on 2021 township finances shows the expenditures and revenues of 27 Hubbard County towns.
January 25, 2023 08:46 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
BlakeHigginsMug2023.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Park Rapids grad Blake Higgins ready to race
Higgins will be racing in both the sport stock and sport improved stock at this weekend’s Heartland 200 snowmobile race this weekend.
January 24, 2023 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
FSA Court gavel 11-13-18
Local
Smith charged with failure to register as predatory offender
The following information contains felony charges from complaints filed in Hubbard County 9th District Court. Defendants are innocent until proven guilty.
January 24, 2023 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports