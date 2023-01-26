USPS: Mail delivery in Park Rapids running on time

According to a member of the U.S. Postal Service’s strategic communications staff says that despite statewide reports of delivery delays, mail in Park Rapids has been running on time.

During the week of Jan. 9-13, Republican members of Minnesota’s Congressional delegation wrote to the USPS seeking action to remedy mail delivery disruptions reported across Minnesota.

A local customer service representative confirmed that in recent weeks, subscribers within the Forum Communications family of newspapers have frequently complained about not receiving their newspapers on time and, in some cases, receiving no mail for several days in a row.

However, the rep could not confirm that these issues have affected subscribers locally.

The Enterprise reached out to local postmasters to ask whether postal staffing issues or other factors have affected the timeliness of mail delivery in the area. Park Rapids Post Office personnel did not respond, and Nevis-Akeley Postmaster Jesse Forbes declined to comment on the record.

The Enterprise also asked strategic communications staff with the USPS Minnesota-North Dakota District for comment. Desai Abdul-Razzaaq with USPS Corporate Communications responded.

“The Postal Service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers,” Abdul-Razzaaq wrote, “and we apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced. Local management in Park Rapids, Minn. were aware of delivery issues and took steps to address the concerns. All mail delivery services in Park Rapids are current and on time.

“We appreciate the patience of our customers. We will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload and are proud of the efforts of postal employees as they define essential public service every day.

“When mail service issues occur, we take steps to quickly resolve customer concerns. We gladly work to address any specific issue from the community when brought to our attention and we encourage customers to reach out to their local postal station. Customers can also go to our website usps.com and click on ‘Contact us’ at the bottom of our homepage, or utilize this direct web address: https://usps.force.com/emailus/s/ . Every email will be carefully documented and appropriate action taken to strengthen service.

“In addition, the official Twitter account of the United States Postal Service, managed by the Social Media staff at USPS HQ, can provide help. For customer service, please tweet @USPSHelp. The Postal Service will diligently continue to investigate customer's concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to our communities.”

Abdul-Razzaaq confirmed that Park Rapids mail delivery is current with adequate staffing.