Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

US Highway 71 tunnel construction to begin Monday

Traffic will be detoured to County State Aid Highways 4 and 40 for approximately 15 days in August.

Hwy71TunnelDetourMap.jpg
During the 15 days of construction, traffic will be diverted from U.S. Hwy. 71 to CSAH 4 and CSAH 40.
Map courtesy of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Today at 4:46 PM

HUBBARD COUNTY — A tunnel under U.S. Highway 71 for the Itasca-Heartland Connection Trail will be installed earlier than planned.

FIND MORE NEWS IMPORTANT TO YOU

Traffic will be detoured to County State Aid Highways 4 and 40 for approximately 15 days in August, according to Hubbard County Public Works Director Jed Nordin. Originally, construction was expected to start in September.

Hwy71TunnelDetourMap.jpg
During the 15 days of construction, traffic will be diverted from U.S. Highway 71 to County State Aid Highways 4 and 40.
Map courtesy of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

The Hubbard County Board approved a detour agreement with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources at its Tuesday, Aug. 1, meeting.

“I believe with the approval of this today, (the DNR) would be able to allow the contractor to begin work next Monday. That was my understanding,” Nordin said.

The Itasca-Heartland Connection Trail is a multi-purpose, paved trail between Itasca State Park and the Heartland Trail. Tunnel construction is part of Phase 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, the 2023 Minnesota Legislature awarded a $2.4-million bonding request for the environmental review, predesign, design and construction of a paved, multiple-use trail, beginning from the park’s contact station to the park's southeast boundary and through a tunnel under U.S. Highway 71, then continuing east of the tunnel for about two miles, where it will connect with an existing snowmobile trail.

Kent Skaar, senior project manager for the DNR Parks and Trails Division, told the citizens committee that spearheaded this project that trail design west of the tunnel is “well advanced,” but not ready to proceed to construction at this time.

Nordin said the DNR will reimburse the county for use of county roads during the detour by using the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s gas tax method, not to exceed $7,000.

When additional funds are available, Phase 2 will extend the trail 13 miles east to Emmaville on county land. The final phase will go south eight miles from Emmaville along the right-of-way of CSAH 4 to the intersection with the Heartland Trail, where a trailhead would be constructed.

In related business, the county board:

  • Approved amendments to four private easements across unsold tax-forfeited land for Leif Haugland in Lake Emma Township.
  • Approved final payment of $200,125 to Vogt Dirt Service, LLC of Bemidji for aggregate surfacing.
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
What To Read Next
Nevis School
Local
Nevis School Board seeking candidate to replace Stacey
1h ago
UpcomingPublicMeetingsStockArt
Local
UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: Aug. 7-11, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
EHCFD2NationalNightOut080123.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Akeley's National Night Out successful because of community support
2h ago
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Nevis School
Local
Nevis School Board seeking candidate to replace Stacey
1h ago
BigSandNorthernPike080523.O.PRE.jpg
Northland Outdoors
32-inch pike caught on Big Sand Lake
9h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
TrinityCongregation080223.N.PRE.jpg
Local
After a century of service, Trinity Church closes
2d ago
 · 
By  Sarah Smith, For the Enterprise
Copy of 081022.N.PRE.NepsundSteamEngine.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Park Rapids Antique Tractor Club hosts Field Days on Aug. 5-6
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports