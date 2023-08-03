US Highway 71 tunnel construction to begin Monday

HUBBARD COUNTY — A tunnel under U.S. Highway 71 for the Itasca-Heartland Connection Trail will be installed earlier than planned.

Traffic will be detoured to County State Aid Highways 4 and 40 for approximately 15 days in August, according to Hubbard County Public Works Director Jed Nordin. Originally, construction was expected to start in September.

During the 15 days of construction, traffic will be diverted from U.S. Highway 71 to County State Aid Highways 4 and 40. Map courtesy of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

The Hubbard County Board approved a detour agreement with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources at its Tuesday, Aug. 1, meeting.

“I believe with the approval of this today, (the DNR) would be able to allow the contractor to begin work next Monday. That was my understanding,” Nordin said.

The Itasca-Heartland Connection Trail is a multi-purpose, paved trail between Itasca State Park and the Heartland Trail. Tunnel construction is part of Phase 1.

Earlier this year, the 2023 Minnesota Legislature awarded a $2.4-million bonding request for the environmental review, predesign, design and construction of a paved, multiple-use trail, beginning from the park’s contact station to the park's southeast boundary and through a tunnel under U.S. Highway 71, then continuing east of the tunnel for about two miles, where it will connect with an existing snowmobile trail.

Kent Skaar, senior project manager for the DNR Parks and Trails Division, told the citizens committee that spearheaded this project that trail design west of the tunnel is “well advanced,” but not ready to proceed to construction at this time.

Nordin said the DNR will reimburse the county for use of county roads during the detour by using the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s gas tax method, not to exceed $7,000.

When additional funds are available, Phase 2 will extend the trail 13 miles east to Emmaville on county land. The final phase will go south eight miles from Emmaville along the right-of-way of CSAH 4 to the intersection with the Heartland Trail, where a trailhead would be constructed.

