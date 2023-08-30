UPDATE: 38-year-old woman missing from rural Walker found safe

On Monday, Aug. 28, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing adult female from a residential setting in Shingobee Township, rural Walker, Minn.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, the sheriff's office reported that Gould has been located and is safe.

"The Cass County Sheriff’s Office thanks the multiple agencies that assisted with the investigation and search. No other information is available for release at this time," said the news release.

Amanda Gould, 38, of Walker is described as being 5', 2" and weighing approximately 200 lbs.

Amanda Gould Contributed/Cass County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, Gould has a unicorn tattoo as well as a dragon tattoo on her arms. She left the residential setting on foot and was last seen wearing a sleeveless white T-shirt and blue jeans shorts. Gould has blonde hair with green highlights.