News Local

UPDATE: 38-year-old woman missing from rural Walker found safe

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says Amanda Gould, missing since Aug. 28, was found safe.

AmandaGouldMissingAug23.jpg
Amanda Gould
Contributed/Cass County Sheriff's Office
By Staff reports
Today at 11:02 AM

On Monday, Aug. 28, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing adult female from a residential setting in Shingobee Township, rural Walker, Minn.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, the sheriff's office reported that Gould has been located and is safe.

"The Cass County Sheriff’s Office thanks the multiple agencies that assisted with the investigation and search. No other information is available for release at this time," said the news release.

Amanda Gould, 38, of Walker is described as being 5', 2" and weighing approximately 200 lbs.

AmandaGould2MissingAug23.jpg
Amanda Gould
Contributed/Cass County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, Gould has a unicorn tattoo as well as a dragon tattoo on her arms. She left the residential setting on foot and was last seen wearing a sleeveless white T-shirt and blue jeans shorts. Gould has blonde hair with green highlights.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
